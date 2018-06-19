Fresh From FortuneJack - New Website From Leading Bitcoin Casino

"We have been working on this for so long; now it's on you to tell us how things work," was the company's statement on Twitter, finally introducing players to the new website and a fresh look at the brand its new functionalities. As FortuneJack representatives on various CryptoCurrency Forums state, the company is happy to listen to feedback and urge players to write their first impressions on social media to help the brand in perfecting the product.

The most remarkable changes in the Fresh Look of FortuneJack is the new loyalty program including monthly cashback, weekly reload bonuses and milestone bonuses. VIP members club top the loyalty program, with VIP players set to enjoy exclusive games and higher betting limits on the website from now on.

A fresh Leaderboard is here as well, establishing every Monday as a new chance to grab a slice from the 500 mBTC prize pool. As FortuneJack managers admit in talks, Casino is planning to take daily promotions seriously and intends to establish brand new promotion for every day of the week. For now, everybody who registers on the Fresh FortuneJack website gets 25 free spins, without any deposit.

More security is one of the priorities FortuneJack decided to upgrade initially; casino representatives underline new 2FA authentication and updated player account pages as one of the achievements in the Bitcoin Gambling Industry.

There is also a new approach towards the gaming too. FortuneJack teased its players with more upgrades to follow, already announcing a future partnership with leading gaming provider netEnt, which should be live on the website in upcoming days as well as also dropping hints about Sportsbook.

