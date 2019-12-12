Fresh Tech Maid Releases a New Holiday Planning E-Book for 2019

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Tech Maid is a locally owned maid service in Chicago that specializes in chemical-free cleaning. Despite being a maid service, their number one goal as a company is to help people have more free time and less stress. Due to this, they decided to give away their holiday planning e-book to help people celebrate the holiday season. Find the e-book here.

The planner is very different from the average e-book. It contains day-by-day activities, recipes, games, and so much more that are fun for people of all ages. Whether it's for a parent looking for something to do with the family over winter break, a young adult wanting to do something with friends, or anyone wanting to celebrate the holidays.

The first activity teaches how to make an activity advent calendar for the book, so one can surprise their family every day with something fun and new every day. Sometimes it could be crafting decorations, making a snowman cheese dip, or playing a holiday-themed game. It even includes ideas for getting a child's teacher a Christmas present.

This e-book will not only provide families with lasting memories, but some of the activities can turn into holiday traditions to do together every year. The crafts can also make for great memory keepsakes every Christmas when it's time to unpack the decorations. Isn't it nice to unpack all the ornaments made by adult children when they were toddlers?

Although it may be different for a maid service to be releasing an e-book that doesn't involve cleaning, this is because Fresh Tech Maid is not the average maid service. They are the only maid service in the area that specializes in chemical-free cleaning. They use a product called deionized water that kills germs while being healthier for their clients and the Earth. They are also the highest paying maid service in the area, which is a breath of fresh air in today's world.

