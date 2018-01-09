Freudenberg Group Plans Technology Briefings for Customers

Senior executives from seven of the company's business units, including Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Vibracoustic, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Kluber Lubrication, Chem-Trend and VIAM, will host technology previews for their automotive customers at the Crowne Plaza Detroit Downtown Riverfront hotel during auto-show preview week (Jan. 16-18).

"Freudenberg provides the auto industry with a wide variety of products from vibration-control systems and lubricants to leading-edge sealing technologies," noted Bob Evans, president of Freudenberg North America. "The Detroit auto show gives us a unique opportunity to update our customers on product technology developments, as well as to introduce various new products."

Freudenberg develops and delivers innovative solutions for internal combustion, hybrid, electric and fuel-cell powered vehicles focused on the challenging future of mobility. During Detroit's auto show preview days, the company also will showcase a new online "automotive mobility" platform designed to share future industry forecasts and observations as well as Freudenberg's contributions to the future of mobility.

Dr. Tilman Krauch, the company's chief technology officer and a member of the Freudenberg Group Board of Management, noted that Freudenberg technology and products on display at the Crown Plaza will include:

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

In support of traditional and new mobility options, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies will display products that assist with thermal management, power efficiency and friction- and weight-reduction challenges. Among the products on display are revolutionary Levitex®, Levitas and Levitorq families of low-friction seals and gaskets that reduce friction by up to 90 percent versus traditional components.

In addition, visitors will be able to see DIAvent pressure management solutions for batteries used in electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, Plug & Seal Systems that reduce weight and leakage issues, and radial shaft and crankshaft seal components that integrate electrically-conductive nonwoven materials and sensors to optimize powertrain function and performance.

Vibracoustic

Vibracoustic, known for its innovative vibration-control solutions, will feature several new products that address future mobility trends related to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). Frank Mueller, CEO of Vibracoustic, noted that topics discussed and showcased in Detroit will include a tube-in-tube prop-shaft decoupling system, which makes hybridization of existing architectures easier; an overrunning damper-isolator pulley, which helps to reduce emissions, and air spring suspension systems with benefits for fully electric vehicles.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Hybrid-electric, electric and autonomous vehicle systems are dramatically changing vehicle architecture and creating opportunities for interior filtration features that will impact passenger health and comfort. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies will display sophisticated new filtration systems designed for next-generation vehicles of all kinds.

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Freudenberg Performance Materials will showcase an aerodynamic underbody system with a unique multi-layer composite that offers improved durability, rigidity, and road-noise absorption. The new composite also offers weight savings of 15 to 40 percent compared to conventional underbody systems and is 100-percent recyclable.

The performance materials group also will introduce a lithium-ion battery separator made from ultra-thin PET nonwoven materials. Impregnated with ceramic particles, the new separator guarantees reliable separation, high energy efficiency, easy-and-economical installation and safe operation.

Kluber Lubrication

Kluber will display proven solutions for combating squeaks, rattles and a variety of other NVH issues that affect automotive quality. Today's cars and light trucks have more than 250 friction points and Kluber has developed the right lubricant for each, including applications for braking, steering, chassis, suspension and powertrain systems.

Chem-Trend

Executives from Freudenberg's Chem-Trend group will discuss the company's ability to develop customer-specific solutions for a wide variety of die-casting, injection-molding and composite-molding applications – solutions based on the latest advances in water- and solvent-based technologies.

VIAM

VIAM, the most recent addition to the Freudenberg family of businesses, also will exhibit in the Freudenberg suite during NAIAS preview week. With manufacturing plants in Tennessee and Mexico, the company supplies carpeted and all-weather floor, trunk and cargo mats for major car makers in North America.

About the Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for more than 30 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, nonwovens, filters, specialty chemicals, medical products, IT services and the most modern cleaning products. Strength of innovation, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The nearly 170-year-old company holds strong to its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action. In 2016, the Freudenberg Group employed more than 48,000 people in almost 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of approximately €8.6 billion.

For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com and www.freudenberg.com/mobility/

