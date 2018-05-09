Friends and Relatives Can Influence Addicts to Change

PHOENIX, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction is not something that just impacts addicts; it also shatters the lives of spouses, children and friends who feel helpless against the addict's lies, betrayals and poor decisions. Former pain pill addict Kathy E. Williamson wants to help this large but underserved population with her new book, My Friend Is an Addict – What Can I Do?, now available on Amazon.

Kathy Williamson My Friend Is An Addict – What Can I Do?

Williamson, whose 10-year-addiction to pain pills began after a six-month hospitalization for recurring pancreatitis, has been free of her addiction for 30 years without ever attending a recovery program. She was also married to a former addict who exhibited manipulative, controlling, paranoid, narcissistic behaviors common to addicts, and who sucked the life out of her.

"There is an abundance of information about addiction's impact on addicts and those who love them, but little discussion on how friends and family members can actually help an addicted loved one to get well," Williamson says. "I want to help the friends and family members use the Roadmap Out of Addiction I developed to influence the addict to change as well as to use it in their own lives for any problems they are going through."

Among the topics Williamson can address are:

Opioid abuse will only stop when we reach the root cause.

Most recovery programs do not uncover the real reason why the person became addicted in the first place.

Addicts—and those who love them—can only lead independent lives after they determine what their passion in life is and use it to serve others.

Contrary to popular belief, addiction is not a disease and once an addict, always an addict is simply not true.

Ways tapping can help addicts and those who love them reduce stress.

About the author

Kathy E. Williamson is an author, speaker and addictions coach. She has taught the principles contained in her latest book to addicts in rescue missions and recovery homes transitioning to independent living. In addition, she has been a lay counselor on crisis hotlines and ran her own hotline, an enterprise she credits with turning her own life around.

