From Boardroom to Back Roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are dissatisfied with their lives, yet do nothing about it. Others let lack of experience hamper their pursuit of new dreams. Jenni Raney Edwards is not one of them. When confronted by persistent feelings of "is that all there is?" this successful businesswoman and entrepreneur traded in her Prada heels for flip-flops and hit the road solo.

Jenni Edwards Bumping Down Highways: From Boardrooms to Back Roads in an RV

What began as a cross-country adventure in her SUV with the barest of essentials turned into a love affair of the open road. Jenni decided to sell her home and sell most of her possessions and hit the road in a 40-foot Class A motorhome—despite having relatively little RV experience.

An inspiration to anyone who wants more out of life, particularly single women and those who dream of rolling down the highway in an RV, Jenni shares the joys and challenges she has experienced in her new "tiny life" in Bumping Down Highways: From Boardrooms to Back Roads in an RV.

She is currently on an RV book tour for the book, released by Post Hill Press on July 9. In an interview, she can talk about

Her journey through 45 states driving tens of thousands of miles

How someone who knew nothing about RVs became a passionate RV enthusiast

What's behind the appeal of life on the open road

What it's like to live "tiny" and why more people are doing so

In an effort to inspire more young people to realize their full potential, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Bumping Down Highways will be given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

Praise for Bumping Down Highways

"…you will laugh, you may even get a tear or two as you join Jenni on her RV adventures as a single woman crisscrossing our great country. Young or old, new or experienced RVer, there is something for everyone as Jenni grows in spirit and experience as she conquers America by RV. Certainly, Jenni provides a great follow-up to one of our school themes of 'Women – You CAN & Should Drive Your RV!' I am very proud to have been a part of her travels." —Chuck Urwiller, RV Driving School.com

"Bumping Down Highways is a compelling story of an executive who traded her office for an RV yet continued her career without missing a beat and I couldn't put it down. I was inspired and envious at how she worked on corporate deals with America's majestic vistas and most scenic locations as a backdrop. Edwards' visually descriptive style helps the reader experience her day-to-day life in this inspiring ever-changing environment." — Bob Higley, CEO Upliftv

About the author

Before devoting her life to adventures on the road, Jenni was the director of government contracts at a multibillion-dollar publicly traded company and founded a consulting firm with over $1 million a year in revenues. She served as president of a local chapter of National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) and founded Building Bridges for Women in Business. Before stepping down from that role, Jenni helped hundreds of women start their own businesses and touched thousands of lives through the charitable events the organization held. As the founder of Norsk Tiny Houses, Jenni designed and built the first LEED Certified Tiny House on Wheels, achieving Platinum Certification.

Contact: Jenni Edwards, (904) 234-2891; 217610@email4pr.com; www.bumpingdownhighways.com

SOURCE Jenni Edwards