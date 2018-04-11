From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act

"We're gratified that Facebook has dropped its opposition to the California Consumer Privacy Act. Now that they have seen the error of their ways, we hope they will work with us proactively to protect the personal information of all Californians, and support us publicly and financially," said initiative proponent Alastair Mactaggart. "We believe that all consumers deserve the basic rights outlined in our initiative. We call on the remaining corporations who have contributed to the Super PAC opposing this common-sense measure to drop their opposition. Google, AT&T, Verizon & Comcast: if you are not selling our personal information, why are you spending a million dollars to oppose us? Voters overwhelmingly support this measure, and protecting consumers is not only a good business decision, but the right thing to do. It's time to stop business as usual and to step up and do the right thing."

About the California Consumer Privacy Act:

The California Consumer Privacy Act on the ballot in November 2018 establishes new, groundbreaking consumer privacy rights and empowers consumers to take back control over their personal information.

The California Consumer Privacy Act is supported by Californians for Consumer Privacy, a coalition of consumer advocacy groups, business owners, technology experts, activists and parents.

The California Consumer Privacy Act will allow California consumers:

To see what categories of their personal information large businesses collect about them; To tell those corporations to stop selling their personal information, and to not discriminate against them for making that choice (i.e. the company couldn't then refuse service, or increase prices); and To hold businesses accountable to victims of data breaches when they are reckless with Californians' personal information.

