From Howard to Hollywood: The 2nd Annual HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Unveils All-Star Programming Schedule, November 8-10, 2024, at Howard University

The Nation's Premiere Celebration of HBCU Filmmakers and Hollywood Executives to Feature Panels with Actors Including Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Keisha Knight-Pulliam, E. Roger Mitchell, Comedians Loni Love, Kym Whitley, TV Executive Jawn Murray, True Crime's Faith Jenkins and Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU First Look Film Festival, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of diversity in film, TV and broadcasting, reveals their second annual screening, speaker and programming slate, taking place November 8-10, 2024, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

As the nation's only film festival honoring HBCU educated filmmakers, executives and content creators, the three-day festivities include celebrities and "I Aspire" honoree changemakers committed to building bridges with HBCU students to Hollywood in support of "A Celebration of Black Cinema x Activism."

Highlights include:

A Conversation on Power, Passion & Perseverance with NAACP Image Award-winning actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis.

Moderated by Emmy Award-winning host, comedienne and actress Loni Love , the two will discuss the state of the industry and navigating its landscape.

Masterclass with creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll ( All American , Found )

( , ) Career Development with speaker Keanna "KJ" Rose, a 2024 "I Aspire" 100 honoree, speaker, author and FAMU alum

Screening and Talkback true crime series "Killer Relationships w/ Faith Jenkins "

My HBCU Joy Awards Luncheon honoring Keshia Knight-Pulliam , Stacy Milner (HBCU Los Angeles), and TeeJ Mercer (Move-In Day Mafia).

honoring , (HBCU Los Angeles), and (Move-In Day Mafia). The annual HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge , which received over 200 film submissions, will award three winners with internships .

, which received over 200 film submissions, will . Closing Night at the Movies: 'The Honorable: Shyne' Documentary 'Exclusive' Clip & Conversations Reception.

Informational sessions celebrating iconic Black film titles include:

STRICTLY BUSINESS : A discussion on independent filmmaking and entrepreneurship with production companies

: A discussion on independent filmmaking and entrepreneurship with production companies THE BLACK GODFATHER : A panel on documentary filmmaking, music licensing and supervision

: A panel on documentary filmmaking, music licensing and supervision BEAUTY SHOP : From costume design to character makeup, a talk about the glitz and glam of production

: From costume design to character makeup, a talk about the glitz and glam of production DREAMGIRLS: A conversation with today's young, gifted and Black actresses

A conversation with today's young, gifted and Black actresses SCHOOL DAZE: How to Identify your career niche and market your brand

– More programming to announced –

For film enthusiasts and students, tickets can be purchased via www.hbcufirstlook.com and HBCU First LOOK Festival app. For more information, visit all social platforms @hbcufirstlook #hbcufirstlook #blackfilmmakers #myvoiceviewvote #IAspirechallenge

Sponsors and media partners include AARP, HBCYOU, Café Mocha Network, Andscape, NBC Universal, TV One, Oxygen, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network HBCU SiriusXM Channel 142, L.A.I. Communications, and the Mocha Podcasts Network. .

About HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

Founded by Howard University alumni Sheila Eldridge, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is inspiring a new generation of minority talent in the film, television, and broadcasting industry by teaching HBCU students' practical skills to improve their craft, and creating places to showcase their work, and connecting executives and students to a pipeline of talent and career opportunities.

About Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting

Miles Ahead Entertainment (MAE) is a woman-and minority-owned, MDOT/WOSB certified, global multicultural agency specializing in strategic planning, social media marketing and virtual events, talent acquisition management, concierge sponsorship engagement. Subsidiary Miles Ahead Broadcasting has produced award winning broadcast television and audio productions Café Mocha Radio & TV, Mocha Podcasts Network and Salute Her Awards. MAE's principal, Sheila Eldridge, is a Howard University, Cathy Hughes School of Communications graduate and has been recognized with NAACP Image Awards, Women In Media Gracie Awards, Telly Award and Living Legends Foundation 'Entrepreneur' Award to name a few.

FOR HBCU First LOOK Film Festival: Sheila Eldridge - [email protected] V isit https://www.hbcufirstlook.com/filmfestival .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jalila Larsuel - [email protected]

