From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax

Additionally, ProMax uses The Work Number® from Equifax Workforce Solutions to improve the consumer experience by verifying borrower employment and income in real time to eliminate the need for borrowers to present physical paystubs and W2s. The Work Number database contains employer-provided payroll records, including more than 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies plus a majority of federal government civilian employers. Results from the database can also help instantly clear some bank stipulations, leading to quicker funding of contracts. To date in 2018, ProMax has used The Work Number to verify income and employment for more than 25 percent of over 40,000 deals.

ProMax offers a full front end software suite to automotive dealers and a strong track record of innovative and award-winning credit solutions. With Equifax, ProMax is able to centralize requests for credit reports, scores, employment and income verifications and more with one partner.

"We've had tremendous success offering these Equifax products to dealers and subsequently consumers too," said Shane Born, Chief Operating Officer, Dealer Marketing Services. "Generating and qualifying leads is the lifeblood of the auto business, and Equifax's suite of consumer credit and digital marketing solutions makes the process easier than ever."

"Consumers expect a better, more personalized shopping experience, and aligning the right vehicle to a consumer's budget is an important, often overlooked piece," said Lena Bourgeois, Equifax Vice President of the Enterprise Alliance Automotive division. "ProMax understands this and has taken the necessary steps to ensure they are an early adopter and innovator in the market. The process has become so simple that income and employment verification will become an industry norm."

The Work Number database, managed by Equifax, is the nation's largest centralized repository of payroll data. In 2017, Equifax delivered double digit record growth to its database.

