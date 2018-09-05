From Surgeons to Stay-at-Home-Moms, Every Parent Needs a Dose of Mental Toughness

GREER, S.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When people have kids, someone inevitably tells them something like: 'They don't come with instruction manuals' or 'There's no degree in parenthood.' Mental Toughness Coach Andrew Wittman's groundbreaking new book Seven Secrets of Resilience for Parents is the closest thing to filling that gap," Erica Hurtt, mother, Emmy winning journalist, and senior corporate executive.

We've all heard that kids are resilient. But what happened to us parents? The instant you become a parent, responsible for another life, you know you are in over your head. Parenting is a crash course in resilience, causing most of us to land flat on our backs wondering how we're ever going to get up again.







Wittman brings his signature insight to redefine what it means to be a successful parent in his latest offering, Seven Secrets of Resilience for Parents: Navigating the Stress of Parenthood (November 2018). The eyes are off the kids and now on you to boost your own abilities to handle stress, conflict and the everyday challenges of life with kids. In Seven Secrets, discover how to:

go from being an emotional reactor to a reasonable responder

guide your child through the stressors of peer pressure, cliques, bullies and backstabbers

steer through the pitfalls of dealing with rivalries: siblings, frenemies and even dueling sets of grandparents

create harmony in the home so that it becomes a sanctuary from stress not a cause of it

maintain your poise and calm, and smoothly sail through even the most heated arguments with your child

stop flying off the handle and keep your composure and dignity while correcting your child's behavior

create and sustain a balance of the job, finances, sleep, nutrition, and parenting

When kids see their parents model these behaviors, they follow in their footsteps and become balanced and well-rounded. Both parents and kids discover their authentic selves in the process. "Wittman's book is both challenging and consoling as it handles the complicated, hard-truth aspects of parenting. His work guides us with straight-forward knowledge and high-impact strategies creating parents who are present, forgiving and disciplined- and who now fully understand that as the leaders of our family we must first be those things to ourselves. Well worth the read!" says Sandra Beck, host of Military Mom Talk Radio.





Andrew D. Wittman, Ph.D., is a United States Marine Corps infantry combat veteran, a former police officer, and federal agent. As a Special Agent for the U.S. Capitol Police, Wittman led the security detail for Nancy Pelosi and has personally protected Hillary Clinton, King Abdullah of Jordan, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Sir Elton John, as well as Fortune 20 CEOs. As a security contractor for the State Department, he taught high-threat diplomatic security to former Navy SEALS, Marines, Rangers, and Special Forces. He is the founder of the Mental Toughness Training Center, a leadership consultancy specializing in strategies on how to take control of your thoughts, feelings, attitudes, and actions, especially under pressure and is also the author of the book Ground Zero Leadership: CEO of You (2016). Andrew lives in South Carolina, with his wife, Kim and their three children, Drew (20), Jack (18), Michaela (14).

Learn more about Seven Secrets of Resilience for Parents at www.andrew-wittman.com.

