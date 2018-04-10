From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: "Thoroughbreds"

Thoroughbreds, on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital, comes filled with special bonus features such as never-before-seen deleted scenes, an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and breakdowns of the characters. Chock full of quick wit and intense twists and turns; this film will leave viewers on the edge of their seat until the very end.

Childhood friends Lily (Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Cooke) reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily is now a polished, upper-class teenager at a fancy boarding school; Amanda has turned into a sharp-witted outcast with an attitude. Though they seem at odds, the pair bonds over Lily's contempt for her oppressive stepfather (Sparks), and they begin to bring out one another's most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler (Yelchin) and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY ™ , DVD AND DIGITAL



Deleted Scenes

The Look of Thoroughbreds – An examination of how director Cory Finley achieved his vision for the film, including his camera lens choices and details on cinematography and production design.

An examination of how director achieved his vision for the film, including his camera lens choices and details on cinematography and production design. Character Profiles – A look at each of the film's main characters: Lily, Amanda, Tim and Mark.

Thoroughbreds will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

For artwork, please log onto our website at www.uphepublicity.com

Website: http://uni.pictures/Thoroughbreds

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/ThoroughbredsTrailer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThoroughbredsMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thoroughbreds

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thoroughbreds

#ThoroughbredsMovie

FILMMAKERS :

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anton Yelchin, Paul Sparks, Francie Swift

Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs

Music By: Erik Friedlander

Costume Designer: Alex Bovaird

Editor: Louise Ford

Production Designer: Jeremy Woodward

Director of Photography: Lyle Vincent

Executive Producers: Ted Deiker, Ryan Stowell, Declan Baldwin

Produced By: Kevin J. Walsh, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks

Written and Directed By: Cory Finley

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: June 5, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 62196614

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: 16.9 2.40:1 Widescreen

Rating: Rated R for disturbing behavior, bloody images, language, sexual references and some drug use.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, Latin Spanish

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 32 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: June 5, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 62194194

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.40:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: Rated R for disturbing behavior, bloody images, language, sexual references and some drug use.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, Latin Spanish

Sound: English Dolby Digital 2.0

Run Time: 1 hour, 32 minutes

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

CONTACT:

Azure Anderson

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Azure.Anderson@nbcuni.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-universal-pictures-home-entertainment-thoroughbreds-300626959.html

SOURCE Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.uphe.com

