'From Where Did Her Blue Eyes And Freckles Come?' It's The Mystery In 'The Mayor, The Mob And Me,' An Autobiography Whose 85-Year-Old Author Retains TransMedia Group To Solve And Sizzle

"Her beautiful mom was estranged from her dad when she met the young Prince Charming who would later become the 100th Mayor of New York City, William O'Dwyer.

"Our PR campaign will seek to solve the mystery of where Catherine acquired her beautiful blue eyes, Irish red hair, milky-white skin and freckles and how true were those captivating stories her aunts and uncles would later tell her about her mom and the mayor.

"Her appearance always made Catherine feel different from the rest of her dark-skinned Sicilian mob family, including her beloved uncle Salvy, a paisano of mafia boss Lucky Luciano, who ironically Mayor O'Dwyer would put into prison," said Madden.

"It's an intimate story with striking corroborative details that we'll investigate and promote into a movie."

Madden was an investigative reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer before he became a top network television executive at NBC, then a TV show producer.

"We see a screenplay here that will rival The Godfather."

Spitale writes passionately about her upbringing in an Italian family. Her book is available on Amazon and www.booksyoucantrust.com.

"My mother was 24 when her Uncle Ralph took her dancing. She had left her marriage and was living back on 12th Street with her two babies in tow. She had become a beautiful, young woman and for the first time in her life, she went dancing at the Prospect Dance Hall with her uncle. She was vulnerable, I'm sure, and O'Dwyer was a handsome Irishman.

"Knowing my mom, I bet she never told anyone about her pregnancy. When her husband threatened to ruin her lover politically and take the girls from her, she must have felt she hadn't any other choice."

