Front Row Motorsports Announces "We Care" Marketing Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced a new season-long marketing initiative aimed at driving awareness for social responsibility throughout a variety of areas. The "We Care" campaign will focus on consistent messaging across the team's public relations, social media and partnership activation efforts during designated time periods for each cause.

"We want to be able to utilize our team assets, and all the reach and influence we can make, to give back to the communities we race and live," said FRM owner Bob Jenkins. "By rolling out specific cause marketing campaigns throughout the season, we are attempting to do our part in raising awareness both for our partners and tangible ways to affect change."

To kick off the year, FRM has partnered with ClassicCars.com and the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) to launch the "We Care: Safe Driving" campaign. ClassicCars.com is the world's largest online marketplace that brings parties together to buy, sell and enjoy classic and collector vehicles easily and safely. The NRSF is a non-profit charitable organization that, for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving behavior through greater public awareness.

Running through the spring NASCAR race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, FRM along with drivers Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek and Todd Gilliland will focus on supporting and sharing messaging to "leave the speeding to the professionals." Speed is a factor in 26% of all fatal traffic crashes, killing more than 9,000 people every year.

"This is a unique partnership that allows ClassicCars.com to help make a difference with Front Row Motorsports, the National Road Safety Foundation and our customers," said Mike Langthorne, Vice President, ClassicCars.com. "Every day, we connect drivers with their passion for cars. The last thing anyone wants to see is a crash due to speeding. This is a program we're proud to support."

Fans will also be asked to participate in the "We Care: Safe Driving" campaign themselves. By visiting www.teamfrm.com/drivesafe.html fans can take the Safe Driving pledge. Each participant who pledges will have the opportunity to win signed memorabilia by Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek and Todd Gilliland; and will be entered in a drawing to win a trip to the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November.

"We are ready to help spread the message of safe driving with ClassicCars.com and Front Row Motorsports, said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation. "Speeding does not get the attention that issues like impaired and distracted driving receive, yet it is a major factor in fatal crashes. The Governors Highway Safety Association plans to change that, working with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and The National Road Safety Foundation. Beginning in 2020, NRSF, GHSA and IIHS will offer grants to a state(s) to develop and implement measurable programs in local communities to help deal with speeding. This campaign with FRM will be a major factor in spreading our message."

The "We Care: Safe Driving" campaign will also see a special decal on all FRM NASCAR Cup Series cars and its Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series truck, debuting at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About ClassicCars.com

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, ClassicCars.com is home to the industry's largest community of collector car owners, buyers and enthusiasts. ClassicCars.com is devoted to helping owners sell classic vehicles online. Featuring more than 40,000 vehicles for sale by private sellers, auction houses, and specialty dealerships around the world, ClassicCars.com is home to the world's largest online selection of classic and collector vehicles for sale. For more information, visit www.ClassicCars.com.

About The National Road Safety Foundation

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has worked toward reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness. NRSF produces documentaries, educational programs and public service campaigns for broadcast and for use by police, teachers, traffic safety agencies, healthcare professionals, youth advocacy groups and other grass-roots related agencies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. NRSF programs, which are free, deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. NRSF also works with youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in encouraging safe driving behavior to their peers and their communities. Visit www.nrsf.org

Contact:

Lynn Sudik David Reich Front Row Motorsports The National Road Safety Foundation Cell: 215-208-7032 Cell: 914-325-9997 E-Mail: lsudik@frontrowmotorsports.com E-Mail: David@nrsf.org

SOURCE Front Row Motorsports; The National Road Safety Foundation