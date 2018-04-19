Frontline Education Partners with University of Washington Center for Educational Leadership to Offer 5D+™ Rubric for Instructional Growth and Teacher Evaluation

The CEL 5D+ Rubric is one of the three frameworks that Washington state requires its school districts to use for K-12 teacher evaluations. 5D stands for 5 Dimensions – determined through research as the core dimensions that create high-quality teaching – Purpose, Student Engagement, Curriculum and Pedagogy, Assessment for Student Learning, and Classroom Environment and Culture. Today, over 33% of Washington state districts have chosen the CEL 5D+ Rubric for their teacher evaluation framework.

"Frontline is proud to offer the CEL 5D+ Rubric to our clients in Washington state and beyond," said Tim Clifford, President and CEO of Frontline Education. "University of Washington Center for Educational Leadership's focus on quality teaching and instructional leadership aligns seamlessly with Frontline's commitment to providing the nation's leading K-12 human capital management solutions to support the education community through our integrated insights platform."

Frontline Education, a nation's leading provider of dedicated K-12 human capital management solutions, will offer the rubric within Frontline Professional Growth Employee Evaluation Management and Evaluator Calibration Management. Currently, more than 2000 districts across the country leverage Frontline Professional Growth solutions to promote continuous learning for their employees. As a part of Frontline Professional Growth, districts can streamline and systematize evaluation with their rubric of choice while enabling a collaborative, collegial and growth-focused evaluation process.

"Evaluation is vital to deepening the expertise of teachers to engage students in high-quality learning while simultaneously increasing the expertise of school leaders to guide and support teachers in this improvement process," said Jennifer McCullar, University of Washington CoMotion Senior Manager of Innovation Development. "The partnership with Frontline Education is an incredible vehicle to increase the reach and availability of the rubric, providing additional opportunities to strengthen instructional leadership to improve student learning in districts across the state of Washington."

The CEL 5D+ Rubric will be available immediately to districts that use Frontline Professional Growth.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

About the University of Washington Center for Educational Leadership

The University of Washington Center for Educational Leadership (CEL) was founded in 2001 with a mission of eliminating the achievement gap. CEL is comprised of nationally recognized experts who provide professional development and coaching for education leaders. CEL works with the entire school system — side by side with leaders in district central offices, at the school level and in classrooms — to build the expertise necessary to deliver great classroom instruction based upon a unified vision of high-quality student learning.

Learn more at www.k-12leadership.org/content/service/teacher-evaluation

