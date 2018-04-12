FrontRow's Classroom Audio Sales in South-Central U.S. Now Led by Don Metzger

Metzger's ed tech background includes work as account executive at Istation and over a decade at Lightspeed Technologies, first as a Classroom Audio Consultant and later as a Regional Sales Manager for the organization.

"My guiding principle is that if we keep our focus on what's is in the children's best interest, the rest will take care of itself," shares Metzger. "Having said that, my goal is to banish teachers' idea that straining their voices is a required aspect of their workday; it only leads to fatigued vocal cords and only some of the students hearing what is being shared. I want to bring the right solutions so 'my voice is loud enough' can be stricken from the vernacular of educators."

Metzger has a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Belmont University.

About FrontRow

FrontRow helps schools communicate effortlessly with students, groups, and devices. More than 15,000 schools choose FrontRow for its easy-to-use products, better academic outcomes, and a more efficient campus. FrontRow ed tech solutions include:

Classroom audio systems (soundfield) for teacher voice, student voice, and media audio amplification

Automated lesson capture and distribution

AV control and management

Campus communication and control, including IP paging, intercom, and bell scheduling

FrontRow is part of the William Demant Group—founded in 1904 and listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange (CSE3247)—through 45 Group companies in over 20 countries, its consolidated sales exceed US$1.9 billion.

