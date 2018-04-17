Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Genesys with the North American Company of the Year Award for Its Leadership in the Contact Center Industry

Download the 2018 Frost & Sullivan North American Contact Center Company of the Year Award.

"Genesys offers one of the broadest customer experience portfolios in the industry, with solutions that help businesses achieve specific outcomes, such as revenue increases, cost savings, or improved customer satisfaction," said Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst, ICT.

The company has maintained a leadership position within the customer contact center industry for years by evolving its Customer Experience Platform, including the Genesys PureCloud®, PureConnect™ and PureEngage™ offers, through ongoing investment in research and development. As a result, Genesys stays ahead of the curve on emerging trends and ever-evolving consumer preferences.

Over the years, the Genesys brand has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions, which has broadened the company's portfolio to cover the entire market while enriching its cloud offerings. In the past two years, the company has undergone a complete corporate rebranding and restructuring across the organization, from how it develops and delivers products to its sales and professional services.

Genesys offers a broad range of contact center tools, AI and machine learning technologies, and applications that enable customers to address unmet needs and implement effective strategies ahead of competitors. The company's Blended AI strategy, which combines bots with the human touch to solve customer problems faster, is an example of the innovative approach Genesys is taking to infuse AI into customer care.

The company takes a fresh approach to helping businesses apply its offerings for improved customer experience. Genesys Use Cases, for example, provide organizations with definitions of best practices, blueprint architecture designs, implementation guidelines, and return on investment (ROI) calculators that help them model how they can achieve their desired business outcome(s). With more than 80 individual use cases defined across marketing, sales and service, Genesys customers have realized 30 to 50 percent faster time-to-value compared with traditional approaches to similar projects. In addition, Genesys has streamlined the way it sells solutions, engages with and delivers services to its customers. This is evidenced by the following:

To provide its customers with continuous value and to give businesses the level of interaction they want from Genesys, the company launched PureSuccess. The program provides varying degrees of assistance through full-journey, fit-for-purpose sets of services elements relevant to Genesys customers throughout their entire lifecycle.

To assist customers with their migration from legacy competitive platforms to the next-generation Genesys Customer Experience Platform, the company introduced its PureBridge program in 2016.

As part of its cloud-first strategy, the company shifted to providing a subscription-based consumption model as an alternative to perpetual licenses, providing clients with flexibility for fluctuating capacity needs and channel usage.

"Through its portfolio of contact center offers, Genesys provides its clients with advanced solutions to engage with customers via new interaction channels and applications, using innovative, sophisticated tools," said Ms. Jamison. "Frost & Sullivan recognizes Genesys as Company of the Year in the contact center industry due to its robust customer care portfolio and long-standing customer commitment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

