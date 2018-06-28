Frozen Dessert Market in India to Grow at 19% During the Forecast Period (2018-2023)

According to the report, the frozen dessert market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% by 2023, on the back of rising GDP per capita and growing demand from expanding middle class population.

Moreover, rising adoption of refrigeration facilities in small retail shops & rural households coupled with growing organized retail and e-commerce industry is further anticipated to positively influence the frozen dessert market in India during the next five years.



The report discusses the following aspects of frozen dessert market in India:

Frozen Dessert Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Frozen Dessert Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling/Wholesale Vs. Retail Sales)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Frozen Dessert: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Preferred Point of Sale

4.3. Frequency of Purchase

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. India Frozen Dessert Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Frozen Dessert Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt and Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling/Wholesale Vs. Retail Sales)

5.2.2.1. By Direct Selling/Wholesale (HoReCa Vs. Food Processing)

5.2.2.2. By Retail Sales (Push-Karts, Ice Cream Parlors, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores & Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Region



6. India Frozen Dessert Ice Cream Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Price Point Analysis



7. India Frozen Yogurt Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Price Point Analysis



8. India Other Frozen Dessert Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Import & Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

15.1.2. Vadilal Industries Ltd.

15.1.3. RJ Corp. (Creambell)

15.1.4. Cocoberry Restaurants and Distributors Private Limited

15.1.5. Lazza Ice Cream

15.1.6. Prestige Ice Cream Pvt. Ltd.

15.1.7. Keventer Group

15.1.8. Gelato Vinto

15.1.9. Team24 Marketing India Pvt. Ltd.

15.1.10. Menchie's India



16. Strategic Recommendations



