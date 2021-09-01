Frozen Fish and Seafood Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2024) | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing desire for convenience is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood will challenge market growth.

The growing desire for convenience is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood will challenge market growth.

The frozen fish and seafood market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France and Germany are the key markets for frozen fish and seafood in Europe.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bolton Group Srl - The company offers tuna fish can, pouch, snack kit tuna as well as salmon and chicken products under StarKist brand.

- The company offers tuna fish can, pouch, snack kit tuna as well as salmon and chicken products under StarKist brand. High Liner Foods ( USA ) Inc. - The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more.

- The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more. Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Mowi ASA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

