Frozen Fish and Seafood Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2024) | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the frozen fish and seafood market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 31.76 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing desire for convenience is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
The frozen fish and seafood market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France and Germany are the key markets for frozen fish and seafood in Europe.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Bolton Group Srl - The company offers tuna fish can, pouch, snack kit tuna as well as salmon and chicken products under StarKist brand.
- High Liner Foods (USA) Inc. - The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more.
- Maruha Nichiro Corp.
- Mowi ASA
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Fresh Fish and Seafood Market – Global fresh fish and seafood market is segmented by distribution channel (offline channel and online channel) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Canned Seafood Market – Global canned seafood market is segmented by product (canned tuna, canned salmon, and other canned seafood), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/frozen-fish-and-seafood-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article