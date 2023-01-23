Frozen food market size in Europe to grow by USD 36.76 billion from 2020 to 2025: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market size in Europe is estimated to increase by USD 36.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Food Market in Europe

Frozen food market in Europe - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Frozen food market in Europe – Vendor Analysis

The frozen food market in Europe is concentrated. A few prominent vendors that offer frozen food in Europe in the market are Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Dr August Oetker KG - The company offers ready-to-bake pizza, cakes, desserts, and other products.

- The company offers ready-to-bake pizza, cakes, desserts, and other products. FRoSTA AG - The company offers frozen fish, stir-fried vegetables, burger patties, and other products.

- The company offers frozen fish, stir-fried vegetables, burger patties, and other products. Iceland Foods Ltd. - The company offers battered and breaded fish, natural fillets, and other products.

- The company offers battered and breaded fish, natural fillets, and other products. McCain Foods Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of potato products and appetizers through the brand McCain foods, chilled potato products through the brand CelaVita and other products.

Frozen food market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (frozen ready meals, frozen fish and seafood, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

The market growth in the frozen ready meals segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment comprises frozen pizza, frozen pasta, frozen croissants, frozen Asian meals, frozen rice bowls, frozen noodle bowls, frozen crispy pancakes, and frozen pies among other products. The demand for these food products is increasing with growing consumer preference for frozen-ready meals. In addition, new product launches by vendors and the rising prominence of private-label brands are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the frozen food market in Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the frozen food market in Europe.

Western Europe will account for 75% of the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for convenience food is increasing among consumers in the UK, Germany , and France . Factors such as increasing product innovation and rising number of new product launches are driving the growth of the frozen food market in Western Europe .

Frozen food market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the growing number of M&As. Vendors in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence and remain competitive. Large players are acquiring small players to gain access to new products and innovative technologies at a lower cost. For instance, in July 2018, Nomad Foods completed the acquisition of Aunt Bessie's Limited from William Jackson & Son Limited. Again in January 2021, Nomad Foods announced that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of Findus Switzerland, a producer of frozen food from Froneri International Ltd. Many such M&A activities in the market are resulting in the launch of new products and the expansion of business activities. As a result of these factors, the market growth is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Technological innovations is identified as one of the major trends in the market. Vendors are leveraging technology to improve the quality and shelf life of their frozen food products. Innovative pouch packaging is one such example adopted by vendors to avoid the loss of nutrients in food products. The technology allows consumers to take frozen food from the refrigerator and place it directly in the microwave oven. Such technological innovations are expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Distribution problems are some of the key challenges in the market. Some Eastern European countries lack adequate refrigerated transportation and cold storage facilities. Thus, exposure to elevated temperatures can be a serious contributing factor to quality loss in frozen food products. Thus, the lack of sufficient cold storage warehousing options might hinder the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this frozen food market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the frozen food market in Europe between 2021 and 2025

between 2021 and 2025 Precise estimation of the size of the frozen food market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the frozen food market industry across Western Europe and Eastern Europe

and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Frozen food market vendors in Europe

Frozen Food Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 36.76 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.91 Regional analysis Western Europe and Eastern Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 75% Key countries Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

