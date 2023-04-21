Frozen Food Market size in India to grow by USD 1,478.91 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing desire for convenience to be a major market driver -Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market size in India is set to grow by USD 1,478.91 million from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 14.12%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and key market parameters. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Frozen Food Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

The frozen food market in India is segmented by:

Product

Ready To Cook



Ready To Eat

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

The market share growth by the ready to cook segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes products like frozen pizza, frozen pasta, frozen croissant, frozen asian food, frozen rice bowl, frozen noodle bowls, frozen crispy pancakes, frozen tarts, and others. The products in this segment are gaining popularity due to their ease of preparation and short cooking times. This segment faces certain challenges because the products are high in sulfur, and eating them can raise your blood pressure. The frozen ready-to-eat segment is affected by consumer shifts towards healthier eating options.

Frozen Food Market in India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the frozen food market in India include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Savola Group, Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VH Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers frozen foods that include different fruits, mixed vegetables, and others.

The company offers frozen foods that include different fruits, mixed vegetables, and others. Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - The company offers frozen foods that include two kinds of shrimp namely the Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) and the Black Tiger Shrimp (Penaeus monodon).

The company offers frozen foods that include two kinds of shrimp namely the Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) and the Black Tiger Shrimp (Penaeus monodon). Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - The company offers frozen foods that include tropical fruits like mango, pineapple, guava, papaya, pomegranate, banana, and others.

The company offers frozen foods that include tropical fruits like mango, pineapple, guava, papaya, pomegranate, banana, and others. For more insights on several listed vendors and their exclusive offerings, download a sample report!

The frozen food market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing desire for convenience will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Distribution challenges will hamper the market growth.

Frozen Food Market in India 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing desire for convenience is a major driver for the growth of the frozen food market in India .

Consumers with hectic lifestyles prefer ready-made foods that save them time in cooking and cleaning.

Since the majority of consumers look for convenience when choosing packaged products, convenience is often a key factor that frozen food suppliers consider to increase consumer relevance. Advances in refrigeration technology, an increase in single-person and small-person households, and an increase in the number of working women are increasing the demand for ready-to-eat foods such as frozen foods.

Additionally, frozen food suppliers offer convenient handling and preparation, offering a variety of flavors and recipes in desired portion sizes. While the Indian food market has traditionally been dominated by fresh produce. Hence, the above factors provide growth opportunities for frozen food suppliers.

However, sellers should communicate the benefits of frozen food's long shelf life to customers. Due to all these factors, the Indian frozen food market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The expanding organized retail landscape is an emerging trend in the frozen food market in India that is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Growing retail environment and increasing availability of frozen products through various distribution formats are emerging trends in the frozen products market in India .

. Organized retail is expanding significantly, evidenced by the growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores across the country. Large, organized retailers primarily sell a variety of frozen products such as frozen prepared meals, frozen foods, frozen meats and poultry, and frozen fruits and vegetables.

Therefore, Indian frozen food market players rely heavily on these retailers and compete for limited shelf space in these large organized retail outlets.

Key Challenges

The distribution challenges are expected to hinder the market growth of frozen foods in India during the forecast period.

Frozen food distribution and cold storage are key challenges that may hamper the growth of the Indian frozen food market during the forecast period.

Lack of suitable refrigerated transportation and cold storage facilities across India is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Market vendors rely on cold chain logistic providers to ensure proper distribution and storage of frozen products. Frozen foods should be stored at 0 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure product quality.

Lack of suitable refrigeration facilities in some regions will create challenges for market participants during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables are one of the most delicate foods and can easily spoil if they are not kept at the recommended or constant temperature.

To know more insights on drivers, trends, and challenges

Frozen Food Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the frozen food market in India growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the frozen food market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen food market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market in India vendors

Frozen Food Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,478.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.76 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Frozen Tropicals Pvt. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Savola Group, Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VH Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

