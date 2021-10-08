Frozen Food Market to grow by USD 94.99 bn due to Growing Popularity of Vegan Food | Ajinomoto Co. Inc. and BONDUELLE SA among Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by product, the frozen ready meals segment is the leading segment in the market.

Based on segmentation by product, the frozen ready meals segment is the leading segment in the market. How big is the North American market?

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

46% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 7.56%.

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 7.56%. Which are the key leading countries in the frozen food market?

The US, Germany , the UK, Japan , and China are the key leading countries in the frozen food market.

The frozen food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this frozen food market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr August Oetker KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food, expansion of retail stores offering frozen food, and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the frequent number of product recalls is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Frozen Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Frozen Ready Meals



Frozen Meat and Poultry



Frozen Fish and Seafood



Frozen Fruits and Vegetables



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Frozen Food Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The frozen food market report covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen food market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market vendors

Frozen Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 94.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr August Oetker KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

