Fruit and Vegetable Juices Industry to Grow at a Revised CAGR of 4.3% Over 2020-2027 (COVID-19 Updated)

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Juices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 15th edition of the report. The 316-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market to Reach US$236.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices estimated at US$176.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$236.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Fruit Juices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$112.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Fruit and Vegetable Juices market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Fruit and Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$51.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$51.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Vegetable Juices Segment Corners a 21.7% Share in 2020



In the global Vegetable Juices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AJE

Birdseye Dairy Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Doehler Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Florida`s Natural Growers

Golden Circle

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Ito En Ltd.

Kanegrade Limited

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Loblaw Companies Limited

Mott's LLP

Naked Juice Company

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Odwalla Inc.

Old Orchard Brands LLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Schweppes Australia Pty. Ltd.

Tampico Beverages Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Minute Maid Company

Tropicana Products Inc.

Welch Foods Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 175

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jj51d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

