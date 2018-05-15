According to figures ‎released, FSD Holdings research and analysis department have highlighted that the economy expanded 4.7 per cent in Jan-March quarter, more ‎than double initial forecasts. This reading is also faster than the preceding growth in ‎the previous quarter and the best showing since the economy grew by ‎‎5 per cent in the second quarter of 2011. ‎

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by a 3.4 ‎per cent, accelerating from 2.2 percent in 2017's Q4 quarter.‎

FSD Holdings economist, Royta Morioka, said that "Hong Kong's ‎economy to show further moderate expansion in the near term after having benefited ‎from the latest global economic upswing. The uncertainties at home and abroad, as ‎‎well as a radical approach of Trump's administration to ‎international trade and ‎foreign policy‎ weigh on prospects."‎

The data also confirmed the recovery is broadening out with tourism and shopping ‎among the main drivers of growth in the first three months of the year. Domestic ‎demand also propelled the solid growth, led by the brisk expansion of consumers' ‎spending.

Further underpinning growth have been the services, which make up two-‎thirds of the economy. The sector grew 4.2 per cent year-on-year in the first ‎quarter, supported by the finance, insurance and wholesale ‎trade sectors.‎

Analysts at FSD Holdings expect this consumption-driven lift in to continue in the second quarter as ‎buoyant equity markets and rising property prices will help spur further ‎growth.‎

The growth figures also came in at the top end of the Hong Kong ‎Monetary Authority's forecasts. The still-solid momentum led the government ‎to nudge up its growth outlook over the full year.

Still, the government warned that the prospect of higher interest rates in the ‎United States means the external environment will remain uncertain in 2018.‎

