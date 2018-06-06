The buying sentiment also strengthened as China's stocks are poised to ‎debut on a closely followed global index, the MSCI Inc.'s ‎benchmarks, next Friday. ‎

FSD Holdings economist, Royta Morioka, said that "Despite loose liquidity conditions, ‎trade tension with the US will remain in focus as investors in real estate ‎and consumer sectors watch to see if it will produce negative ‎implications for the broader global economy."‎

China's effort to open its door to foreign investors has received a big ‎push after MSCI said it would add 222 A-share large-cap stocks ‎from both the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, which that will ‎account for 0.73 percent of its flagship index.‎

Many Chinese shares are already listed in MSCI's emerging markets index, including ‎Tencent and Alibaba, but this is confined to‏ ‏those listed ‎offshore in Hong Kong and the US.‎

News that Beijing and Washington‏ ‏are close to avert a trade ‎war put investors in a buying mood this month, giving the ‎market its best day since January 15 and erasing about ‎half of its losses in April.‎

Analysts at FSD Holdings also stressed that the stock market is having a fairly positive month and competitive ‎industries, such as the financial services, benefit from a ‎wake-up call for global investor after opening up the ‎domestic markets.

The mainland's equity market is the second largest in the world, yet foreign ‎investors hold less than 2 per cent of its assets. As such, MSCI's move gives China's stocks ‎access to $1.6 trillion of investment funds that track the index to buy the ‎stocks.‎

International investors were reluctant to pump their tiny participation into China's financial markets ‎‎because of growing concerns over the nation's massive debt ‎mountain and the dangers of wasteful loans that were given ‎to state-owned companies to spur economic growth.‎

