FTB Organics to Debut Full-Spectrum Farm to Body Organic CBD Products

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The farm-to-body organic CBD product wholesaler FTB Organics is launching its line of full-spectrum CBD products in mid-November. FTB Organics offers a line of CBD products with a guarantee of quality and transparency throughout their range of products. FTB Organics allocates 10% of their profits to charity and posits their product as high-quality, high-potency CBD. FTB Organics' products have commonly been used to relieve emotional upset, tiredness, irritability, and other issues. Blake Hauger, owner of FTB Organics, states, "Our customers will know that we will never compromise the integrity of our product — ever. It's done right from start to finish."

FTB Organics guarantees the quality of its products by ensuring that all aspects of production from the hemp plants' extraction to the final distribution are held to industry best practices. They specialize in CBD products made with acute attention to detail. FTB Organics offers an affordable, high-value product so that their customers can afford high-grade CBD. They believe that CBD can be used as a remedy for many common health concerns. As such, FTB Organics endeavors to offer a product that is high-grade, with considerable bioavailability.

FTB Organics is a wholesaler of organic CBD products that launched in autumn of 2019. The company prides itself on offering the highest-potency, farm-to-body products with the greatest bioavailability on the market. All of FTB Organics' products are made exclusively from hemp flowers from female-only clones grown in Boulder, Colorado, using a carbon dioxide process to ensure highest-quality extraction. FTB Organics ensures that all aspects of production from the plants' extraction to the products' distribution are carefully managed to guarantee only the highest-grade product. Furthermore, FTB Organics works to create an affordable product for their customer base and donates ten percent of its profits to charity.

FTB Organics believes fundamentally in education and transparency about CBD in general and their products in particular. FTB Organics supports education and transparency as fundamental to the company's roots. They make educational resources including multiple FAQs and guides available on their website with plans to add further education materials as they grow. FTB Organics' owner, Blake Hauger, also explains their production process in-depth in videos on their website to create the greatest transparency for their consumers.

