Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 64.91 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market: Major Growth Drivers

The fuel cells for marine vessels market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Demand for alternate propulsion systems

Increase in R&D activities in the marine propulsion industry

Regulatory policies on emission control

To know about market challenges - Click Now!

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market: Vendor Analysis

The fuel cells for marine vessels market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. The fuel cells for marine vessels market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. among others.

Bloom Energy Corp. - The company produces fuel cells for ships which help them obtain immediate emissions reductions for the cleanest and most efficient operation by utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source.

The company produces fuel cells for ships which help them obtain immediate emissions reductions for the cleanest and most efficient operation by utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source. To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The construction dumper market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% and the market share will increase by USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026.

growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% and the market share will increase by USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. The concrete machinery market share is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%.

Fuel Cells For Marine Vessels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 64.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: PEMFC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: SOFC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: SOFC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Other fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bloom Energy Corp.

Exhibit 45: Bloom Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Bloom Energy Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 48: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Dynad International BV

Exhibit 49: Dynad International BV - Overview



Exhibit 50: Dynad International BV - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Dynad International BV - Key offerings

10.5 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Exhibit 52: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Plug Power Inc.

Exhibit 56: Plug Power Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Plug Power Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: ?Plug Power Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Plug Power Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 PowerCell Sweden AB

Exhibit 60: PowerCell Sweden AB - Overview



Exhibit 61: PowerCell Sweden AB - Product and service



Exhibit 62: PowerCell Sweden AB - Key offerings

10.8 Proton Power Systems plc

Exhibit 63: Proton Power Systems plc - Overview



Exhibit 64: Proton Power Systems plc - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Proton Power Systems plc - Key news



Exhibit 66: Proton Power Systems plc - Key offerings

10.9 SFC Energy AG

Exhibit 67: SFC Energy AG - Overview



Exhibit 68: SFC Energy AG - Business segments



Exhibit 69: SFC Energy AG - Key news



Exhibit 70: SFC Energy AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: SFC Energy AG - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: ?Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Exhibit 82: Watt Fuel Cell Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Watt Fuel Cell Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Watt Fuel Cell Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio