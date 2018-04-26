Fujita Kanko Opens Fujino Kirameki Fuji Gotemba Offering Luxury Glamping in Japan

Located in the gateway city to Mt. Fuji, Gotemba in Shizuoka Prefecture, which is merely a 90-minute drive from the center of Tokyo, Fujino Kirameki aims to offer the best combination of two worlds: open-air space with outdoor activities surrounded by dynamic nature and sophisticated comforts of luxury hotels.

The property occupies approximately 4 acres (16,500 square meters) of land with a breathtaking full view of Mt. Fuji. The facilities include 20 sleekly designed cabins, children's play area, dog run, event space and shop. There are four types of cabins, occupying 581 to 1,647 square feet (54 to 153 square meters), accommodating up to six people. Each cabin is air-conditioned, fully furbished and equipped with a toilet, shower, outdoor jet bath and outdoor deck with grill and fire place. The rate starts from 30,000 yen/person including breakfast and dinner. The property will serve gourmet course dinner at each cabin or provide half-prepared or raw ingredients so that guests can enjoy cooking outdoors.

For more information and reservations, go to: https://www.fu-ji-no.jp/kirameki/en/index.html

"We are truly excited to announce our new venture," said Akira Segawa, President and CEO of Fujita Kanko. "The total number of international guests staying at our Japanese properties keeps increasing and their demands are quite diversified now. We intend to keep evolving and expanding our offerings to meet the future needs of the tourism market."

With a collaboration with Nordisk, a Danish manufacturer of outdoor equipment, and its Japanese subsidiary, Nordisk Japan, Fujita Kanko will also start operating another glamping brand in Japan and open "Nordisk Village Goto Islands" in Nagasaki Prefecture in August this year.

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, the company operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 70 properties/facilities, including its five-star flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 35 mid-priced hotels throughout Japan in the Hotel Gracery and Washington Hotels groups.

