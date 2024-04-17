Full Capacity Marketing Announces Affiliate Partnership to Benefit its Members & Agencies Across Texas

New course builds brand capacity of workforce & education organizations

ENCINITAS, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Capacity Marketing (FCM), a national marketing agency specializing in the workforce, education, and entrepreneurship sectors announces an affiliate partnership with The Texas Association of Workforce Boards (TAWB).

TAWB's partnership brings one of FCM's new programs at discounted rates, called The Brand Amplifier for Workforce & Education Professionals, to benefit its members and other workforce and education organizations in Texas.

The TAWB represents the local workforce development boards in Texas and the more than 700 business and community leaders from communities across Texas who serve on these boards to invest in employment and training solutions for workers and businesses alike.

"FCM's online ten-module comprehensive course is so timely for our members who are funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and need to understand the most effective way to adhere to the recent Department of Labor Training and Employment Guidance Letter (TEGL) 03-23 which has opened the door to utilize funding for marketing and advertising - but with clear boundaries," said TAWB Chair, Adrienne Cozart. "The course is also applicable to many of our workforce and education partners across the state with whom we work to solve complex workforce challenges to help elevate our brands, outreach efforts and missions."

As part of the new affiliate partnership, TAWB will host a free webinar for its members and is open to other Texas workforce and education agencies. Facilitated by FCM executives, the webinar provides an overview of FCM's framework which has earned more than 75 global awards for its customers and one participant will win a free seat in the course.

"Our brand name denotes our unique value proposition and describes how we work with our customers which is that we want them to be at full capacity long after our contract concludes," said FCM CEO, Celina Shands. "Our new eFCM Learning Hub empowers organizations with another cost-effective option to learn our secret sauce and continually build highly visible and relevant brands."

FCM is a long-standing leader in workforce and education with a proven track record for elevating brands in multiple markets and teaching customers how to get the right messages to the right customer segments through the right mediums and achieve key performance indicators that consistently outperform industry benchmarks.

"We are facilitators at heart and love to empower organizations to align their customer touch points and use data to make informed decisions," said FCM VP of Public Relations, Anika Jackson. Jackson hosts Your Brand Amplified®, in the top .5% of all podcasts as ranked by ListenNotes Global Rank. Jackson and Shands are contributors to Amazon #1 best seller in the multiple categories, Business On Purpose Vol 2.

To learn more about the FCM/TAWB partnership, go to https://fcmbrandamplifier.com/TAWB/

Sign up here for the free webinar hosted by TAWB.

SOURCE Full Capacity Marketing, Inc.