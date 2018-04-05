Full-Service Long-Term Earthmoving Equipment Rental Market in Europe 2018-2022 with Caterpillar, Cramo, Jungheinrich, Loxam, Ramirent, Sarens & Toyota Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Full-Service Long-Term Earthmoving Equipment Rental Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The full service long term earthmoving equipment rental market in Europe will earn a revenue of more than USD 3.8 billion by 2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the full service long term earthmoving equipment rental market in Europe for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is signs of improving economy. Europe stands among the top exporters of various products and commodities in the world. Despite the slowdown in its economic growth - which started in 2009 and has been continuing since - the region witnessed significant gains in 2017. The macroeconomic situation in the Eurozone countries showed signs of improvement when compared with the sluggish growth in 2015, which carried on to 2016.
One trend in the market is telematics in construction industry. The economic crisis of 2008 resulted in a decline in growth of all industries, including the construction industry. Owing to the impact of the recession, the construction industry was forced to adapt to changing economic scenarios and deliver improvements in efficiency.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainty over Brexit to impact end-user industries. Britain's decision to part ways from the European Union comes at a cost. While negotiations for the post-Brexit scenario are still underway, the looming uncertainties have impacted various industries and resulted in delay of multiple investments in the UK as well as in rest of the European Union.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Caterpillar
- Cramo
- HKL
- J C Bamford Excavators
- Loxam
- Ramirent
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Forklifts and telehandlers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cranes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hoists - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Key leading countries
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Benelux
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing focus on AGVs
- Adoption of telematics in construction
- Technological developments
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caterpillar
- Cramo
- Jungheinrich
- Loxam
- Ramirent
- Sarens
- Toyota Industries
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vptjm3/fullservice?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-service-long-term-earthmoving-equipment-rental-market-in-europe-2018-2022-with-caterpillar-cramo-jungheinrich-loxam-ramirent-sarens--toyota-industries-dominating-300624999.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article