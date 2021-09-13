Functional Water Market in Soft Drinks Industry | Expected to grow by $ 5.76 bn | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Trimino Brands are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing visibility through retail shelves consumers and rising urbanization will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Functional Water Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Functional Water Market is segmented as below:

Product

Flavored Functional Water



Unflavored Functional Water

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Functional Water Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Functional Water Market size

Functional Water Market trends

Functional Water Market industry analysis

The health-conscious among consumers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of low-cost alternative drinks will hamper the market growth.

Functional Water Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional water market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional water market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional water market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional water market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Flavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Unflavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgepoint Group plc

Danone SA

Disruptive Beverages Inc.

Nestle SA

NYSW Beverage Brands Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Trimino Brands

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

