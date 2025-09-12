Fundedd and Peapack Private Bank & Trust Partner to Finance Strategic Acquisition of Technology Service Provider

Fundedd, Inc. has announced a strategic $7 million credit facility transaction with Peapack Private Bank & Trust that enabled the acquisition of global IT services company Intelli Platforms. This marks a pivotal expansion for Fundedd and a significant evolution of the company's market presence.

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fundedd, Inc., a leading private lending service provider, announced today that it has provided, in association with Peapack Private Bank & Trust, a recognized banking service provider, a $7 million credit facility to Virtuosic Technologies, LLC, an investment company. The financing was instrumental in Virtuosic's strategic acquisition of primary equity position in Inteli Platforms, Inc. (d.b.a. Intelli Platforms) , a global IT services company, and will also support its ongoing working capital needs. This transaction signifies a pivotal chapter in Fundedd's strategic evolution and expanded market presence.

Evan Prodromo, EVP, Sales and Business Development, Fundedd, Inc.: "We're excited about this partnership with Peapack Private Bank as it represents a key evolution in Fundedd's strategy." Post this Fundedd Logo

This acquisition marks Fundedd's strategic entry into the staffing and human capital market. As the sector's demand for flexible capital grows, Fundedd is positioned to provide specialized financing for technology, talent, and operational scaling, with more investments planned.

Evan Prodromo, EVP, Sales and Business Development, Fundedd, Inc.:

"We're excited about this partnership with Peapack Private Bank as it represents a key evolution in Fundedd's strategy. Having the right financial partner is critical for executing our vision, and Peapack Private Bank's participation provides the foundation we need to expand at scale."

William Gascoigne, Senior Managing Director, Peapack Private Bank & Trust:

"We are proud to have advised our client, Fundedd, in acquiring a majority stake in Intelli Platforms—a strategic move that underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Our relationship with Fundedd runs deep, and we're excited to support Virtuosic Technologies as they build their technology portfolio."

Rahul Bajaj, Chairman of Virtuosic Technologies:

"We extend our sincere thanks to the teams at Fundedd and Peapack Private Bank for their exceptional support in the acquisition of Intelli Platforms. Their role as true financial partners was critical to achieving this milestone. This acquisition is foundational to our vision at Virtuosic, which involves assembling a powerful portfolio of specialized technology companies. With many such acquisitions planned, we are confident that the expertise of our financial partners will continue to be a significant asset."

About Fundedd, Inc.

Fundedd is a private lending company dedicated to the Staffing and Human Capital Management sectors. By providing access to smart capital, Fundedd delivers bespoke financial solutions including AR Factoring, Term Loans, and Asset-Based Lending. The firm acts as a strategic partner, structuring financing that is meticulously designed to fuel both the operational sustainability and strategic growth of its clients, moving beyond the role of a traditional lender.

About Virtuosic Technologies, LLC

Virtuosic Technologies is a strategic investment firm dedicated to identifying and transforming legacy business models. Through targeted capital and hands-on partnership, Virtuosic re-engineers companies into agile, competency-driven technology leaders. The firm's core mission is to unlock latent potential, ensuring its portfolio companies are not only modernized but are also made highly relevant and competitive, fully aligned with the dynamic demands of the global market.

About Peapack Private Bank & Trust

Peapack Private Bank & Trust is recognized as a market leader within the metro New York region, offering boutique banking solutions, which are deeply rooted in the tradition of building relationships and offering client-centric, single point of contact private banking. Peapack Private provides a range of value-added banking services and innovative wealth, commercial, personal, and investment banking solutions to its clients and the community.

About Inteli Platforms, Inc.

For nearly a decade, Inteli Platforms, Inc. (d.b.a. Intelli Platforms) has been a trusted technology service provider in the U.S. market. With a strong competency in Observability and network management, the company has successfully served over 150 clients, delivering robust solutions that ensure the performance and reliability of complex IT environments. Intelli Platforms is dedicated to providing deep technical expertise and strategic value.

Media Contact: For more information or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Media Team, Fundedd Inc., 1 732-715-5248, [email protected], www.fundedd.com

SOURCE Fundedd Inc.