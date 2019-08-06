Fund&Grow Raises $42.4M for Clients in Last Quarter

SPRING HILL, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fund&Grow, Inc. announced they originated $42.4 million for their clients over the last three months. The four-time Inc. 5000 recipient continues to provide creative funding solutions to small businesses throughout the US.

Since the company's inception in 2007, the Company has experienced significant growth in client base, staff and millions of dollars in business funding for clients. Last month they raised $14.2M for their clients, almost doubling last year's average of $7.4M per month.

Fund&Grow provides entrepreneurs and investors with up to $250,000 in low- or no-interest funding. Using established relationships with banking institutions and the creative use of credit card lending the Company is able to raise significant funds for those individuals and entities who would otherwise struggle to raise more than $10,000-20,000.

In 2018, Fund&Grow ranked 2454 on the Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year growth rate of 176%.

According to the SBA, over the last 8 years 60% of jobs created were from small businesses. Contrast this to the U.S. Bank study that found that 82% of businesses fail due to cash flow problems and it is clear how Fund&Grow provides an instrumental function to small businesses as well as real estate and other investors.

"I'm delighted with our growth and with the stellar reviews we've received – with 4.9 stars on Google from over 600 validated reviewers," said Ari Page, Founder and CEO. "We've also accelerated our turnaround times such that we're now funding clients in just two weeks!"

According to Mike Banks, COO, "Many of our clients are real estate investors. Today we are able to have them send wire transfers from their Fund&Grow-enabled credit lines to their closing/title companies as escrow on cash deals. The result is that cashed-strapped investors can now become cash buyers for their off market real estate deals!"

For more information on Fund&Grow's services, visit fundandgrow.com

About Fund&Grow

Founded in 2007, Fund&Grow was created as an alternative to high interest lending. The Company specializes in obtaining up to $250,000 in low- or no-interest business funding for each member. Fund&Grow has established business relationships with industry-leading organizations that facilitate the use of the latest low-interest, money-lending programs.

