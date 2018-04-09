Funimation Showcases Major Licensing Push With Top Anime Properties at Licensing Expo 2018

2017 was a banner year for anime. From the broadcast TV launch of "Dragon Ball Super" and wildly successful second season of the breakout series "My Hero Academia" to the long-awaited return of "Attack on Titan" and the theatrical release of the top grossing anime film of all time "Your Name." there was something for every anime fan – both young and old – while the overall consumer base grew with newcomers from the mainstream audience. And this industry momentum has continued into 2018 with January's blockbuster release of the Dragon Ball franchise video game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" which generated sales of 2 million units in its first week. The success of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" highlights the crossover appeal of anime with the gaming market and the incremental consumer demand it generates for anime related merchandise.

To date, Funimation has executed 55 agreements with new and renewing licensees across the ten anime properties in a variety of categories including collectibles, apparel, toys, games, drinkware, costumes and accessories. Funimation is seeking additional licensees for all ten brands in various different categories; specifically, bath & beauty, collectibles of all types, toys, mobile and video games, tabletop games, consumables and costumes. Interested companies are encouraged to visit with Funimation's Licensing team at Booth #U252 during Licensing Expo 2018. To schedule a meeting in advance, please email licensing@funimation.com.

Below is a summary list of the ten anime properties in alphabetical order along with a brief synopsis and genre details for each as well as key art and merchandise photos (as applicable).

"Attack on Titan" - Humanity is forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roam the land. (Genre: Action/Adventure) Key Art Merch Image

- Humanity is forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roam the land. (Genre: Action/Adventure) Key Art Merch Image "Black Clover" - Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. To reach their goal, they'll each find their own path to greatness—with or without magic. (Genre: Action/Fantasy) Key Art Merch Image

- Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. To reach their goal, they'll each find their own path to greatness—with or without magic. (Genre: Action/Fantasy) Key Art Merch Image "Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card" - After sealing the last of the Clow Cards, Sakura Kinomoto is ready to face her newest challenge. But just when she settles into a normal routine, a strange dream changes everything. (Genre: Action/Comedy/Slice of Life) Key Art

- After sealing the last of the Clow Cards, is ready to face her newest challenge. But just when she settles into a normal routine, a strange dream changes everything. (Genre: Action/Comedy/Slice of Life) Key Art "Dragon Ball Super" (for U.S./ Canada ) - When a powerful new enemy threatens Earth, Goku must go from radish farmer to hero! But can he and his friends take on a God? (Genre: Action/Adventure) Key Art Merch Image

(for U.S./ ) - When a powerful new enemy threatens Earth, Goku must go from radish farmer to hero! But can he and his friends take on a God? (Genre: Action/Adventure) Key Art Merch Image "Dragon Ball Z" (for U.S./ Canada ) - Goku - the strongest fighter on the planet - is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. (Genre: Action/Adventure) Merch Image

(for U.S./ ) - Goku - the strongest fighter on the planet - is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. (Genre: Action/Adventure) Merch Image "Full Metal Panic!" - It's tough enough to keep your grades up without having to take off at a moment's notice to save the world. Just ask Sousuke Sagara, undercover high school student and member of the mercenary group Mithril. (Genre: Action/Sci-Fi) Key Art

- It's tough enough to keep your grades up without having to take off at a moment's notice to save the world. Just ask Sousuke Sagara, undercover high school student and member of the mercenary group Mithril. (Genre: Action/Sci-Fi) Key Art "My Hero Academia" - In a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that won't stop him from enrolling in a prestigious hero academy. (Genre: Action/Comedy) Key Art Merch Image

- In a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that won't stop him from enrolling in a prestigious hero academy. (Genre: Action/Comedy) Key Art Merch Image "Steins;Gate" - Fueled by their imaginations, Okabe and his friends form a secret laboratory and seek to unlock the mysteries of time travel! Blind to the ramifications of their actions, Okabe and co. aren't prepared to deal with the side effects that go along with changing the past. (Genre: Drama/Sci-Fi) Key Art Merch Image

Fueled by their imaginations, Okabe and his friends form a secret laboratory and seek to unlock the mysteries of time travel! Blind to the ramifications of their actions, Okabe and co. aren't prepared to deal with the side effects that go along with changing the past. (Genre: Drama/Sci-Fi) Key Art Merch Image "The Seven Deadly Sins" - When Holy Knights arrest her family, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Finding them is no easy task. (Genre: Action/Fantasy) Key Art Merch Image

- When Holy Knights arrest her family, seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Finding them is no easy task. (Genre: Action/Fantasy) Key Art Merch Image "Tokyo Ghoul" - Tokyo lives in fear of creatures called Ghouls. When a young man becomes the first Ghoul-human half breed, he must learn to harness his deadly, newfound powers. (Genre: Drama/Horror) Key Art Merch Image

About Funimation

Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, is the go-to destination for extraordinary anime. By combining its integrated in-house studios along with its technology and distribution partnerships, Funimation leads the industry with its omnichannel approach to offering anime to fans – from streaming and home entertainment, to theatrical distribution and broadcast television. The company's next generation streaming service, FunimationNow, provides subscribers with instant access to their favorite sub and dub shows in ad-free HD on the widest array of devices and platforms—from smartphones and tablets to TVs and gaming consoles. For more information about Funimation, visit funimation.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funimation-showcases-major-licensing-push-with-top-anime-properties-at-licensing-expo-2018-300626661.html

SOURCE Funimation

Related Links

http://www.funimation.com

