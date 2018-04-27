Fusion Bank Nominates New Chief Marketing Officer

As a marketing and investor relations professional, she has extensive experience working with Fortune 500 companies, multi-billion dollar hedge funds, private equity funds, trust companies, asset management firms, banks, and family offices. With 25+ years' experience in financial marketing, branding strategy and consulting, as well as her capabilities in leading strategic marketing programs, Charlotte Luer is an obvious choice for Chief Marketing Officer of Fusion Bank.

"We are exceptionally excited and privileged to have such an experienced and capable marketing, PR, and investor relations professional on our team," says Fusion Bank founder and Board Chairman Kendell Lang. "We have great conviction in our choice for CMO and look forward to watching Ms. Luer work her magic."

Fusion Bank is a leading cash and treasury management solution for licensed cannabis operators and other members of the cannabis community. With a great dissonance persisting between state and federal laws surrounding cannabis, even for medical use, the interfacing and communication between Fusion Bank and the public will be vital. Charlotte Luer will lead strategic marketing programs that are focused on branding, research, thought leadership, media relations, marketing collateral, events, and industry introductions.

"Fusion Bank and its banking solutions are the result of our team's many years of experience as leaders in the international financial community," says Ms. Luer. "As experts in curating big picture, creative solutions to seemingly complicated challenges, we now have a network in place to solve the banking dilemma."

In addition to her role with Fusion Bank, Ms. Luer is Chief Executive Officer of LJH Financial Marketing Strategies based in New York and Naples, Florida. She also helps lead the Naples Family Office Association and is Editor-in-Chief for Family Office Networks.

Her expertise includes educational and thought leadership roles and expansive, on-going marketing campaigns. Her consulting work on behalf of multi-family offices and other high profile financial industry clients has earned her a high level of respect in the financial services industry.

Previously, Ms. Luer was Senior Vice President of Public Communications Inc., one of the largest independent public relations agencies in the United States. She earned a B.S. in Journalism and an M.A. in Communications, both with Honors, at the University of Florida. In addition to her communications studies, she concentrated in statistics and Latin American Affairs. She was named Graduate Research Student of the Year, and later worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Miami and the University of South Florida where she taught college courses in journalism and public relations.

Ms. Luer is a member of the Public Relations Society of America, the New York Junior League, The League Club of Naples and Greater Naples Leadership.

About Fusion Bank

Fusion Bank is an innovative cash and treasury management solution that is in compliance with required government and central bank regulations. This members-only financial institution is licensed under the Bahamas-based Sovereign Friendly Society and provides safe, legal, and ethical financial, cash, and treasury management services to licensed cannabis operators, ancillary service providers, and qualified cannabis friendly members around the globe, including cultivators, grower industry supporters, patients, healthcare providers, lobbyists, and more.

