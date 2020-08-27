Fusion PPE Healthcare Solutions is an Expert Medical Resource and One Stop Online Shop for Critical Back to School Protective Gear, FDA and CDC-approved PPE, COVID-19 Tests with 24-48 Hour Results, Healthcare Industry Deep Cleaning Services, and Pathway to Protection Consultation to Help Safeguard Students and Staff by Preventing Spread of Coronavirus

"Educators and students are now amongst the essential workers of the coronavirus pandemic," said Mark Rubino, founder and partner, Fusion PPE. "Our medical industry expertise and long-standing relationships with established surgical and healthcare suppliers, is critical to providing our clients with medical-grade PPE, accurate and timely COVID-19 tests, and recommendations for personalized safety protocols ."

Fusion PPE's comprehensive collection of products and services include:

Fusion PPE is partnered with PAISBOA to deliver authentic personal protective equipment to the organization's elite members of Philadelphia Area Independent School Business Officers committed to achieving leveraged strength through group purchasing, professional development, and best practices.

Current PAISBOA member, The Shipley School, shared their experience with Fusion PPE after purchasing the company's N95 NIOSH respirator face masks, single use disposable masks, ORBEL™ personal hand sanitizing devices, and hand sanitizers. "Fusion PPE has been a great partner as we have finalized our plans to safely welcome our students and colleagues back to campus. Our ability to offer the Covid-19 viral (PCR) test with 48-hour results to all of those returning to campus is a critical component of supporting the ongoing health and safety of our Shipley community," said Michael G. Turner, Head of School.

About Fusion PPE

Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Founders Mark Rubino and Matthew Hurley created Fusion PPE to meet the demand due to Covid-19. To learn more visit www.FusionPPE.com or call 1-800-991-5977. Follow Fusion PPE on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

