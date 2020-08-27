Fusion PPE Healthcare Solutions is an Expert Medical Resource and One Stop Online Shop for Critical Back to School Protective Gear, FDA and CDC-approved PPE, COVID-19 Tests with 24-48 Hour Results, Healthcare Industry Deep Cleaning Services, and Pathway to Protection Consultation to Help Safeguard Students and Staff by Preventing Spread of Coronavirus
Aug 27, 2020, 10:07 ET
PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation heads back to school, Fusion PPE, a trusted medical sales company led by a team of industry executives with more than 30 years of experience, helps safeguard individuals and organizations from COVID-19. FusionPPE.com offers a comprehensive collection of FDA and CDC-approved personal protective equipment, critical 24-48 hour COVID-19 tests, healthcare-industry, antimicrobial deep cleaning services, and expert consulting on industry solutions.
"Educators and students are now amongst the essential workers of the coronavirus pandemic," said Mark Rubino, founder and partner, Fusion PPE. "Our medical industry expertise and long-standing relationships with established surgical and healthcare suppliers, is critical to providing our clients with medical-grade PPE, accurate and timely COVID-19 tests, and recommendations for personalized safety protocols."
Fusion PPE's comprehensive collection of products and services include:
- Covid-19 Viral (PCR) Tests with 24-48 Hour Results
- Pathway to Protection consultation combining expert methodology and legitimate PPE to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help organizations reopen safely.
- CDC and NIOSH-approved N95 Respirator Masks
- The Microbe Safety Mask™, a reusable, washable, anti-microbial face mask with four way stretch and adjustable ear loops guaranteeing a secure fit for all sizes.
- The ORBEL™ Personal Hand Sanitizing Device that disperses a 72% alcohol Zylast XP sanitizer gel through a set of roller balls without excess. The user simply swipes one hand across the unit to obtain sufficient gel and rubs both hands together to distribute the gel evenly.
- Teacher and Student PPE Kits
- KN95 4-Ply Face Mask
- Adult and Kid Size Single Use 3-Ply Surgical Masks
- Face Shields
- Hand Pump Sanitizers
- Alcohol and Antibacterial Disinfectant Wipes in All Sizes and Quantities
- Infrared Thermometers
- Safety Apparel: Isolation Gowns, Bouffant Caps, Disposable Shoe Covers, Goggles, and Safety Glasses
- Mobile, Specialty, Environmentally Friendly Deep Cleaning Services Founded in the Healthcare Industry to Disinfect and Protect with an Antimicrobial Treatment
- and more at www.FusionPPE.com
Fusion PPE is partnered with PAISBOA to deliver authentic personal protective equipment to the organization's elite members of Philadelphia Area Independent School Business Officers committed to achieving leveraged strength through group purchasing, professional development, and best practices.
Current PAISBOA member, The Shipley School, shared their experience with Fusion PPE after purchasing the company's N95 NIOSH respirator face masks, single use disposable masks, ORBEL™ personal hand sanitizing devices, and hand sanitizers. "Fusion PPE has been a great partner as we have finalized our plans to safely welcome our students and colleagues back to campus. Our ability to offer the Covid-19 viral (PCR) test with 48-hour results to all of those returning to campus is a critical component of supporting the ongoing health and safety of our Shipley community," said Michael G. Turner, Head of School.
About Fusion PPE
Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Founders Mark Rubino and Matthew Hurley created Fusion PPE to meet the demand due to Covid-19. To learn more visit www.FusionPPE.com or call 1-800-991-5977. Follow Fusion PPE on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
