Future Foodz Unveils Next Generation Energy Bar -'Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar'

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Foodz founders, Marcanthony Francella and Marcus Lunardo, dreamed of creating a new generation energy bar with simple ingredients sourced from sustainable farms which are kinder to the environment.

Their dream is coming to America: Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar.

"We wanted to develop a sustainable protein and energy bar," said Marcus Lunardo, one of the two co-founders of Future Foodz, which is based in Toronto. "We wanted to use ingredients that are tasty and environmentally friendly from sustainable suppliers."

Sustainable farmers use less fossil fuel, produce less greenhouse gases, and use laborers rather than chemicals and energy-intensive technology. Sustainable farming is good for the environment, humane to animals, and protects the land for future generations of farmers.

Lunardo said once he developed the concept he contacted his high school friend, Marcanthony Francella, who was majoring in entrepreneurship. Together, they found gaps in the energy bar industry that they felt they could fill.

"As a company, we knew could provide a competitive advantage by providing simple and healthy products that use sustainable and delicious ingredients," Lunardo said.

The Future Bar uses only four ingredients: Cricket protein powder, natural peanut butter, egg white powder and 100 percent Belgium chocolate.

"Our four simple ingredients allow the bar to show its unique flavor while ensuring the exact proportions of each ingredient is suited for the nutritional and satisfaction role in the Future Bar," he added.

People living an active lifestyle will find a delicious chocolate bar with essential nutrients, such as protein and Omega fat oils.

The Future Bar uses cricket protein powder, which has all the essential amino acids just like whey protein. Cricket protein, however, has more healthy fat and contains the same omega-6 to omega-3 ratio as sardines, which Whey protein does not.

"We have created a different type of energy bar for a new generation of people who are not only health conscious, but who also care about the environment," Lunardo said. "Our Future Bar is also the best tasting chocolate bar on the market. Try it. You will agree."

