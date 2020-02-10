Future Today Expands Streaming Media Footprint With Launch On Xfinity X1 And Xfinity Flex

Future Today is a leader in the Ad-Supported streaming media universe, with over 6.5 million MAUs, and more than 500% growth since 2017. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 60 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation, and kids. The company's flagship channels – Fawesome.tv and HappyKids.tv – rank in the Top 25 free channels on the Roku platform.

Future Today stands out in a competitive AVOD landscape because of its unique cloud-based technology platform that enables content owners to distribute, promote and monetize content across most major platforms, OEMs to get access to premium content across categories, and brands to reach desired audience at scale. There is also a linear version of the services coming.

The distribution expansion on X1 and Flex is just one piece of the company's vast expansion planned for the coming year. Future Today has also recently announced branded entertainment channels with companies such as Lego, Oddbods, and others and are currently available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple, LG, Samsung, Vizio, Xbox, iOS and Android.

About Future Today:

Established in 2006, Future Today, Inc. is a pioneer and leader in the OTT media and technology landscape. The Company's cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. To learn more about Future Today, please visit http://futuretodayinc.com.

