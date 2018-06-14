Future Workplace & NovoEd Launch Online Course Training HR Professionals on Using Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Workplace, an HR advisory and research firm, and NovoEd, an award winning online learning platform, today announce a pioneering online course for HR professionals. The course, "Using AI 4 HR To Enhance The Employee Experience" is designed to educate HR teams on the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the candidate and employee experience.

#AI4HR Course Begins Sept 24, 2018

This online course, the first of its kind to be designed by and for HR professionals, focuses on real world examples of how HR pioneers are using AI to create a more personalized experience for candidates and employees. Future Workplace has assembled an all-star faculty of heads of HR, Talent Acquisition, and Corporate Learning from forward-thinking companies including Cisco, Cognizant Technology, GE, Freeman, Hilton, IBM, Intel, rLoop. TIAA, and View.

"We are highlighting companies already benefiting from the use of artificial intelligence to transform how they recruit, on board and develop employees." said Jeanne Meister, Founder and Partner, Future Workplace. "Our research clearly tells us HR needs to take a leadership role in adopting AI in the workplace. This course, Using AI 4 HR to Enhance The Employee Experience, provides HR leaders with an understanding and an action plan on how to integrate artificial intelligence into how their employees work, learn and communicate."

The course is fully delivered online using the NovoEd Learning Platform, which offers a social, hands-on approach to learning. "NovoEd prides itself on offering an engaging platform for companies to train their employees on cutting edge skills to prepare them for the future of work. We are thrilled to be able to offer the first course of its kind for HR professionals and to do this by partnering with Future Workplace and senior HR thought leaders," stated Ed Miller, CEO of NovoEd.

The five-week course begins September 24, 2018 and ends October 26 and includes case studies of HR pioneers who are using AI to enhance the candidate and employee experience. All who register receive a complimentary e-book authored by Future Workplace Partners, Jeanne Meister and Kevin Mulcahy entitled The Future Workplace Experience: 10 Rules For Mastering Disruptions in Recruiting and Engaging Employees and a digital badge for completion. Individuals and organizations can register at http://usingai4hr.com/.

Future Workplace clients will share examples of how they are successfully integrating AI into their HR function. "We believe it is imperative that our company leverage artificial intelligence to identify and engage with top external candidates and to use data to ensure our internal talent has an optimal employee experience. We see the power of this in developing, engaging, and keeping top talent," stated Melissa Werneck, SVP Global HR, Performance and IT, The Kraft Heinz Company.

"As technology moves forward, the talent acquisition function must transform to better support the job seeker and emerging business needs. Using AI 4 HR provides a comprehensive view of how HR can apply artificial intelligence to enhance the candidate and employee experience. I'm excited to share how IBM is personalizing and transforming talent acquisition with AI and cognitive solutions," said Amber Grewal, Corporate Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition, IBM.

About Future Workplace

Future Workplace is an HR Advisory and Research firm educating HR leaders on what's next in transforming and re-imagining the Human Resources function. Future Workplace operates the Future Workplace Network, a consortium of global companies who come together to anticipate and plan for disruptive changes in their companies, industries, and geographic markets. Future Workplace also publishes Workplace Trends, a portal with the latest research, articles, blogs, and podcasts on the future of work.

About NovoEd

NovoEd is an award-winning enterprise learning software company which offers the NovoEd Learning Platform, the most effective and engaging online learning platform. Its social, collaboration, and mobile capabilities make it possible to scale the best of in-person training online, including leadership, innovation, and soft skills. NovoEd enables customers to more productively train their employees, customers, students, and members. Learn more at novoed.com.

