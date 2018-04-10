Fuwei Films to Report Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2017 on Monday, April 23, 2018

The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-877-407-9205 in North America, or +1-201-689-8054 internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 27774. The replay will be available until May 24, 2018, at 09:00 a.m. EDT.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include significant competition in the BOPET film industry, especially the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the adverse impact of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain main importing countries; fluctuations of RMB exchange rate, the reduce in demand for the Company's products or the loss of main customers which may result in the decrease of sales, and negatively influencing the Company's financial performance, uncertainty as to the future profitability, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to successfully obtain additional funds to meet the working capital needs of the new BOPET production line, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products to be produced by the third production line and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology, risks associated with possible defects and errors in its products including complaints and claims from clients, uncertainty as to its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, uncertainty as to its ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel, and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in light of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years, instability of power and energy supply, and the uncertainty regarding the future operation of the Company in connection with the changes in the labor law in China, the measures taken by the Chinese government to save energy and reduce emissions, and the complaints from nearby residents and local government about the noise caused by our production as well as the uncertainty of the impact of major shareholder transfer that have substantial influence over the Company and the Company's business operation including possible overlap of our BOPET products, customers and market orientation with an BOPET film manufacturer, which is controlled by the same individual who has control over the shares of our major shareholder. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Xiaoli Yu

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +86-133-615-59266

Email: fuweiIR@fuweifilms.com

In the U.S.:

Vivian Chen

Investor Relations

Grayling

Phone: +1-646-284-9427

Email: vivian.chen@us.grayling.com

