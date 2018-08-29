FuzeX Signs Memorandum of Understanding With 'Dash' to Launch New FuzeX Cryptocurrency Payments Card

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FuzeX has signed a partnership with Dash, one of the leading payment cryptocurrencies today. Through this partnership, both companies have expanded the use of cryptocurrency by giving people a new way to spend Dash. Expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018, FuzeX card will open up new opportunities for point-of-sale commerce and help expand the usage of cryptocurrency in everyday payments.

FuzeX

Starting in 2014, Dash is focused on making an impact in the payment space. With an ability to confirm transactions near instantly and at a cost of only a few USD cents, Dash's goal is to be an alternative form of payment at the point of sale.

Regarding this partnership, CEO of BrilliantTS and the FuzeX project Jae-Hun Bae stated, "Our goal is to grow our FuzeX ecosystem by adding various kinds of cryptocurrency, especially those with the most consistent usability as a currency. By partnering with Dash, we are pleased to offer benefits to the users of the FuzeX card and ecosystem. We will discuss and showcase a variety of interesting projects that can enhance the usability of cryptocurrency in Dash and real transactions."

FuzeX is the world's first cryptocurrency card that allows cryptocurrency holders to directly check their balance on the actual card and is available for purchase only with FXT token, a utility token issued by FuzeX. The FXT tokens are currently available on global major exchanges HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coss and Livecoin.

Bradley Zastrow, global head of business development for Dash Core Group Inc., said, "We are happy to grow the Dash ecosystem with our partnership with FuzeX. To grow the ecosystem, at its most basic levels, people not only need a way to acquire and store their Dash but also spend it in a frictionless way with a familiar experience: Like point-of-sale purchases with a physical credit card. This partnership allows for an easy and exciting new way for people to spend their Dash."

About FuzeX Project:

FuzeX, the world's first real-time cryptocurrency payment card project, has been recognized for its outstanding technology worldwide, successfully hitting the target investment goal during private and pre-sale token sale events. In addition, Jae Hun Bae, CEO of BrilliantTS and FuzeX, is a co-founder of CrucialTech (listed on the KOSDAQ) and is constantly developing rapidly changing technologies and achieving higher levels of innovation in the next-generation blockchain business.

About Dash:

Dash is the leading e-commerce and payments-focused digital currency, and the rising alternative to Bitcoin. With over 1,000 percent year-over-year growth in both value and trading volume since 2015, Dash has been consistently ranked in the top 10 digital currencies by market capitalization and only one of the few offering safe, decentralized financial solutions to real-world problems. Dash offers a form of money that is portable, inexpensive, divisible and fast. It can be spent easily and instantly online at merchants across the globe at much lower fees than credit and debit cards. With over 60 members on the team and a unique blockchain mining and treasury model, Dash is the only major self-funded, self-governed organization in the cryptocurrency industry. This allows for constant development and funding for the entire project.

Media Contact:



FuzeX Team



Contact: https://t.me/FuzeX

Related Links

FuzeX Website

SOURCE FuzeX