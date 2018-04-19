Gable Welcomes Michele Bass as Senior Solutions Consultant

Identifying and developing branding, identity, wayfinding, operational, and gaming floor signage is a genuine passion for Michele who does not define her role as 'sales' but truly a Solutions Consultant. She will be working closely with and under the direction of Entertainment Industry veteran Michael Shulman, Gable's Senior Vice President of Design and Development, to strategically build this line of business.

Shulman said, "The addition of Michele Bass to the Gable team brings expertise in the Gaming & Hospitality market, a keen design eye, and deep sense of commitment to her clients. We are pleased to serve this segment with Michele's expertise."

First introduced to Gaming by way of Bob Luciano and Sierra Design Group (SDG Games) in 1999, Michele was involved with the development of Tribal casinos we now know in Washington, California, and Oklahoma. After the initial opening of these areas, she continued providing consultative, design/build visual solutions (signage and experiential/environmental) for casinos, hotels, venues, and other business entities across the United States and Canada.

"Gable has similar attributes 'to the old SDG' in that it is very much a family-owned, employee centric organization, and I am ecstatic to bring my knowledge and experience to this dedicated and energized group of people. Gable's "Keys to Success" culture is what convinced me to make the change. I am excited to be part of an organization where 'Do the Right Thing' is a daily mantra and team members are passionately 'All In'," said Bass.

As an award-winning provider of digital displays, audiovisual and media; signs and architectural elements; and lighting solutions, Gable helps its clients attract, connect and engage people through effective visual communications. Based in Baltimore, MD, Gable is expanding the possibilities of how businesses communicate in the built world through its comprehensive capabilities, culture of creativity, knowledge of technology and forward-thinking visual solutions. To learn more about Gable, visit www.gablecompany.com.

