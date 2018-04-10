Gale Makes Off-Campus Access to Scholarly Content Seamless and Easy with Google's CASA

CASA is an enhanced authentication service that builds upon Google Scholar's Subscriber Links service. Without CASA, Subscriber Links in Google Scholar search results are based on IP authentication. This is great for on-campus research, but falls short for remote access, becoming a frustrating experience for users. With CASA integration, remote researchers have the same Subscriber Links and unrestricted access to Gale content as on-campus researchers, from anywhere in the world.

Anurag Acharya, co-creator of Google Scholar said: "CASA builds on Google Scholar's Subscriber Links program which provides direct links in the search interface to subscribed collections for on-campus users. With CASA, a researcher can start a literature survey on-campus and resume where they left off once they are home or travelling, with no hoops to jump through. Their subscribed collections are highlighted in Google Scholar searches, enabling them to access articles in exactly the same way as on-campus researchers."

CASA is a free service and academic libraries that are included in Google Scholar Subscriber Links will automatically take advantage of the service when accessing Gale resources.

"As researchers become more mobile with less ties to a physical library and more students are taking online courses, they face far too many barriers to gaining remote access to library resources," said Liz Mason, Senior Vice President of Product at Gale. "CASA empowers learning by making it easier for researchers to successfully access our scholarly content no matter where they are. Our CASA integration builds on our remote access strategy and initiatives, including Single Sign-On from G-Suite, Office 365, Clever and ClassLink, enabling us to better connect learners to libraries."

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when, and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale Cengage

248-699-8456

kayla.siefker@cengage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gale-makes-off-campus-access-to-scholarly-content-seamless-and-easy-with-googles-casa-300626645.html

SOURCE Gale, a Cengage company

Related Links

http://www.gale.com

