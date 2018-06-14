Gaming Arts to Showcase Industry's Leading Bingo, Keno Solutions at Canadian Gaming Summit June 18-20 in Niagara Falls, Ontario

Mike Dreitzer, Gaming Arts President said, "This is our first year with such a strong presence at the Canadian Gaming Summit. We are excited to meet with the provincial lotteries and show them how our library of the world's leading bingo and keno solutions can add value to their operations and take the player experience to the next level."

Gaming Arts' games, mobile promotional solutions, systems, and kiosks will be available in Canada through Bet Rite and on display at the Canadian Gaming Summit. Attendees visiting the Bet Rite Booth No. 200 will get to experience the following Gaming Arts innovations:

SuperBingo Slots – Groundbreaking Video Content & Sleek Design

SuperBingo Slots deliver powerful and entertaining game mechanics and player-favorite features, including: frequently hitting bonuses and wins, multipliers, free games with retriggers, four-level progressives, multi-game options, bonus balls, wheel bonuses, and flexible configuration for individual and floor-wide progressives. Each game in the library is highly differentiated in terms of game theme, content, and game mechanics, giving players unique experiences to heighten anticipation and excitement.

Featured on the Phocus® upright and slant cabinets and crowned by the new Top Phocus® slot toppers, SuperBingo Slots are distinguished by a unique spherical design to draw players from across the gaming floor. Gaming Arts' games and cabinets are so unique they have been granted numerous patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SuperPROMO™ Mobile Games Add Floor-wide Excitement, Offer Second-Chance-to-Win

SuperPROMO, designed for gaming floors, is a suite of four highly customizable mobile games which can be awarded to targeted players for promotional opportunities such as weekly drawings, hot-seat drawings, table-game promotions, or to incentivize player's club sign-ups and payroll check cashing. Gaming Arts' SuperPROMO games are delivered to players by casino personnel on a mobile tablet and promoted across a casino's digital enterprise to deliver an exciting and interactive social experience for the entire casino floor. With no disruption in game play, these engaging games offer players an additional chance to win through touch-activated wheel spins, match-and-win, pick-and-win, and scratch-and-win options.

SuperGames Offer Life-changing Jackpots to Increase Play

Gaming Arts' SuperGames suite is based on a simple concept: offer your players "life-changing jackpots" to increase attendance, player spend, and operational profitability. Gaming Arts funds the jackpots, reducing the overall liability for bingo operators; there is no risk and countless rewards through an endless selection of custom games with prizes from $5,000 to $1,000,000.

Bingo Millions Deliver Linked Bingo Progressive and $1 Million Top Award

Gaming Arts offers the world's first and only $1 million linked bingo progressive and $1 million bingo games, all at no risk to the operator. With Bingo Millions, Gaming Arts pays the top progressive award to help drive play and excitement across any bingo environment.

EZ Kiosk – World's First and Only Freestanding and Fully Automated Keno Kiosk

Gaming Arts' EZ Kiosk is the only freestanding, self-service kiosk that enables players to purchase and redeem keno or bingo tickets for up to 16 different games. This unique experience offers quick-pick betting, side-bet games, customizable bet amounts, and extensive game options.

Optima® System Game-Management System Offers Powerful Mobile, Self-Service, and Reporting

Gaming Arts offers the world's most popular and robust keno game management system. This sophisticated, and easy-to-deploy system uses the latest technologies for managing any kind of "numbers-game" such as keno, bingo, and lottery across multiple locations. The system also offers progressive jackpots that can be shared by multiple wide-area servers and terminals.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 80 jurisdictions, and its games and systems are installed in hundreds of casinos and bingo halls across the United States, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

About Bet Rite Inc.

Bet Rite Inc., Canada's gaming supplier, is solely focused on bringing world-class gaming products and services to the Canadian casino market. Founded in 2009, Bet Rite management has over 40 years of Canadian gaming experience. Bet Rite is a registered gaming vendor in every province across Canada. For more information, visit http://www.betrite.ca or call 506.870.8290.

Media Contacts

Gaming Arts:

Mike Dreitzer, President

702.818.8943 or mdreitzer@gamingarts.com

Bet Rite:

Billy MacLellan, President

506.870.8290 or bmaclellan@betrite.ca

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-to-showcase-industrys-leading-bingo-keno-solutions-at-canadian-gaming-summit-june-18-20-in-niagara-falls-ontario-300665841.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://www.gamingarts.com

