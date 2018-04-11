Gaming: Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Growing Adoption of AR/VR Gaming is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Gaming Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of free-to-play gaming for console platform. Free-to-play business model is the one wherein the game is free to play for the gamers. However, the revenue is generated using in-app purchase which is used to upgrade the games or by ads shown in the game.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of AR/VR gaming. VR and AR technologies are gaining acceptance worldwide. The growing availability of headsets that support the technologies and the option to integrate these technologies in smartphones are key reasons for their rising popularity.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of latest game applications. The R&D cost involved in developing new and improved versions of games is generally very high. This increases the cost of the latest game applications. Hence, vendors sell these games at premium prices to gamers in order to transfer the burden of high cost to them.
Key Vendors
- Activision Blizzard
- Electronic Arts
- Microsoft
- NetEase
- Sony
- Tencent
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Device
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Platform
Part 09: Market Segmentation by Type
Part 10: Customer Landscape
Part 11: Buying Criteria
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers and Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
