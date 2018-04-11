Gaming: Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Growing Adoption of AR/VR Gaming is Driving the Market

Global gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of free-to-play gaming for console platform. Free-to-play business model is the one wherein the game is free to play for the gamers. However, the revenue is generated using in-app purchase which is used to upgrade the games or by ads shown in the game.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of AR/VR gaming. VR and AR technologies are gaining acceptance worldwide. The growing availability of headsets that support the technologies and the option to integrate these technologies in smartphones are key reasons for their rising popularity.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of latest game applications. The R&D cost involved in developing new and improved versions of games is generally very high. This increases the cost of the latest game applications. Hence, vendors sell these games at premium prices to gamers in order to transfer the burden of high cost to them.

Key Vendors

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Microsoft

NetEase

Sony

Tencent

Key Topics Covered



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation by Device



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Platform



Part 09: Market Segmentation by Type



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Buying Criteria



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers and Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t4c9gr/gaming_global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-global-market-report-2018-2022---growing-adoption-of-arvr-gaming-is-driving-the-market-300628234.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

