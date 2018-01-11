Gana LLP Files Complaint Concerning Investment Recommendations in Behavioral Recognition Systems

The SEC recently filed a complaint against BRS alleging that its financial statements for 2013 showed that the company was in a bad financial condition. Yet, BRS solicited over $28 million from investors in seven equity security offerings between January 2013 and July 2015. Further, the SEC alleged that BRS' CEO, Ray Davis, misappropriated $11 million from the company through bogus invoices.

According to the Statement of Claim filed with FINRA, Ms. Steele misrepresented the risks associated with BRS to investors. The complaint also alleges that Ms. Steele failed to conduct proper due diligence on BRS. Further, the complaint alleges that CAMAS was required to put policies and procedures in place to reasonably supervise Ms. Steele's BRS sales. CAMAS is alleged to have failed to record the transactions on the firm's books and records and therefore failed to supervise the transactions of the firm's employee.

Adam Gana, managing partner of Gana LLP, stated that "we continue to see firms failing to supervise their employee's investment activities leading to catastrophic investor harm in these types of investments. Licensed advisors occupy a position of public trust and the firms that employ them need to monitor their advisors and the products they sell."

