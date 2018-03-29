Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4

During the session, viewers will be able to hear Isaac break down common steering and suspension problems caused by running over those hazardous potholes. He will also discuss the ins-and-outs of proper chassis care and why regular chassis maintenance is crucial to overall vehicle health. Isaac will outline the frequent problems associated with misalignment, ball joints and tie rod ends, struts, and much more. During the demo, participants will be able to ask questions and obtain answers to their questions immediately.

"We recognize that today's technicians are demanding more and more high-quality training opportunities, at their own convenience, than they have in the past, so we have continued to design Garage Gurus training sessions to be accessible to techs outside of their usual working hours and via modern social media applications and tools," said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "By utilizing Facebook Live, we are able to connect with our audience and offer them some informal training and instruction in an interactive way, while not taking too long to do it.

"April is also National Car Care Month, so this is a great time for techs to learn more techniques and how to spot trouble areas as consumers continue to bring in their vehicles for general maintenance."

This is the fourth installment of Federal-Mogul Motorparts' ongoing Facebook Live series. The first Facebook Live event was held in May 2017, when Guru Tim Habel demonstrated Fel-Pro® head gasket replacement tips (https://www.facebook.com/FMGarageGurus/videos/1888716868033623/). In August, Guru John Dixon hosted a seminar on ABS installation techniques (https://www.facebook.com/FMGarageGurus/videos/1936414759930500/), while Guru Bud Houston instructed participants on how to identify and correct problems usually not covered during a general suspension inspection in October (https://www.facebook.com/FMGarageGurus/videos/1962274034011239/) .

Facebook Live streaming video is an interactive platform that is open to anyone with a Facebook account and accessible via PC, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. In order to view the Garage Gurus live broadcast, log on to your Facebook account and visit the Garage Gurus homepage at facebook.com/FMGarageGurus on April 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The recorded version of video will also be available on the Garage Gurus Facebook page after the live airing.

For more information about Garage Gurus, its training programs, course schedules, tech tips, locations and more, visit FMgaragegurus.com.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.





Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.





Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, Nüral®, Payen® and Sealed Power® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.





Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMMotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garage-gurus-to-host-facebook-live-event-on-april-4-300621237.html

SOURCE Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Related Links

http://www.federalmogul.com

