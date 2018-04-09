Garanti Bank to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 12

DATE: Thursday April 12, 2018

Recent Company Highlights

Garanti pursues capital generative and sustainable growth strategy which results in continuous outperformance in the sector, As of December 31, 2017 , Garanti operates with the:

Highest ROAE (16.6%) despite the lowest leverage (7.6X)



Highest Net Interest Margin including Swap cost (4.7%)



Best in class solvency (highest CAR 16.8% & highest CET-I 14.7%)



Solid asset quality (NPL 2.6%)



One of the best Cost/Income ratios (46.2%)

TL0.41667/share gross cash dividend will be paid on April 24th. With a gross dividend distribution ratio of 27.59%, it is the highest among peers.

Net income increased by 24% YoY and reached TL6,388 million in 2017, which is the highest among peers. The solid result is marked by the Bank's robust core banking performance which increased by 49% YoY.

Garanti Bank became the first and only company in Turkey to publish its integrated annual report sharing its total value created in 2017, within the International Integrated Reporting <IR> Framework. Shaping its strategic priorities by reflecting the material issues of all stakeholders in its business model, Garanti shared its future predictions while explaining the 2017 performance indicators in the Integrated Annual Report.

About Garanti Bank

Established in 1946, Garanti Bank is Turkey's second largest private bank with consolidated assets of TL 356.3 billion (USD 94.4 billion) as of December 31, 2017.

Garanti is an integrated financial services group operating in every segment of the banking sector including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking together with its subsidiaries in pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management, besides international subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Romania.

As of December 31, 2017, Garanti provides a wide range of financial services to its more than 15 million customers with 19 thousand employees through an extensive distribution network of 937 domestic branches, 7 foreign branches in Cyprus and one in Malta, and 3 international representative offices in London, Düsseldorf and Shanghai. Garanti offers an omni-channel convenience with seamless experience across all channels with more than 5,000 ATMs, an award winning Call Center, internet, mobile and social banking platforms, all built on cutting-edge technological infrastructure.

Moving forward to maintain sustainable growth by creating value for all its stakeholders, Garanti builds its strategy on the principles of always approaching its customers in a "transparent", "clear" and "responsible" manner, improving customer experience continuously by offering products and services that are tailored to their needs. Its competent and dynamic human resources, uninterrupted investments in technology, innovative products and services offered with strict adherence to quality and customer satisfaction carry Garanti to a leading position in the Turkish banking sector.

Implementing an advanced corporate governance model that promotes the Bank's core values, Garanti has Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) as its majority shareholder with 49.85% share. Its shares publicly traded in Turkey, and its depositary receipts in the UK and the USA, Garanti has an actual free float of 50.07% in Borsa Istanbul as of December 31, 2017.

Garanti's constantly improving business model is driven by its strategic priorities focused on responsible and sustainable development, customer experience, employee happiness, digitalization, optimal capital utilization and efficiency. Its custom-tailored solutions and wide product variety play a key role in reaching TL 285.5 billion (USD 75.6 billion) cash and non-cash loans. Garanti's capital generative, disciplined and sustainable growth strategy that strictly adheres to solid asset quality enables the Bank to move forward strongly. Its effective risk management through world-class integrated management of financial and non-financial risks and organizational agility in capturing new opportunities result in sustainable value creation for all its stakeholders.

Moreover, Garanti creates shared value and drives positive change through lending based on impact investment, as well as strategic partnerships and community programs focusing on material issues for both Garanti and its stakeholders.

