"We value our guests and want to reward them with a sweet deal the whole family can enjoy this summer," said John Haywood, CEO of Garden Fresh. "We hope families will leave the cooking to us on Tuesdays, dishing up homemade recipes and encouraging kids to create their own meals. We have something for everyone!"

Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes use fresh fruits and vegetables to create homemade recipes from scratch, inviting families to come together for a dining experience, where farm meets the table. For more information and to find a restaurant near you, visit www.souplantation.com or www.sweettomatoes.com.

About Garden Fresh Restaurant LLC

Garden Fresh Restaurants, operator of 97 restaurants in nine states, serves more than 25 million guests each year and is known for its 50-ft. salad bar, made from scratch soups, hot pastas, freshly baked breads, muffins and desserts. Guests have the freedom to create their own wholesome meal in a one-of-a kind dining experience in a family friendly atmosphere at an everyday value. The company is based in San Diego, CA and operates under two brand names: Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes. For more information, visit www.souplantation.com or www.sweettomatoes.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garden-fresh-announces-kids-eat-free-on-tuesdays-all-summer-long-with-paying-adult-300664026.html

SOURCE Garden Fresh Restaurants LLC