Gardens of Sound and Motion Show Attracts Thousands to Phipps Conservatory

Here are the top five exhibit highlights to see during your visit, all included with admission:

Marvel at mesmerizing wind sculptures. Guests will be entranced by the intricate movements of massive wind sculptures by artist Lyman Whitaker . These supersized copper creations make beautiful, complex patterns with each gentle breeze. Meet friendly topiary giants. Made from plant materials including creeping vines, palm fronds, mushrooms and more, two topiary giants emerge from the ground to greet guests. With a modern art installation overhead and evolving soundscape, guests will be transported into a surreal enchanted woodland. Conduct a fountain symphony. With a simple touch, guests can make water dance and jump through this fun, engaging installation by artist Jakob Marsico of Ultra Low Res Studios in this expansive pond display. See supersized flowers. Towering at 9 feet tall and each topped with 100 Austriaca pinecones, a magnificent tree canopy of giant coneflowers are paired with an ethereal light and sound art installation by artist Jesse Stiles . Guests will appreciate nature and design in harmony throughout this immersive display. Watch butterflies take flight. Witness butterflies emerging from their chrysalises and taking flight in Butterfly Forest. Experience these delicate winged creatures' natural behaviors as they flutter, eat and rest inside the glasshouse – possibly even landing on guests! The interactive experience includes a dynamic sound art installation by Experimental Sound Synthesis students at Carnegie Mellon University .

Guests of all ages will enjoy Summer Flower Show: Gardens of Sound and Motion, running now through Sun., Sept. 30. Hours are 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily and until 10 p.m. on Fridays. Admission is $17.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and students and $11.95 for children (2 – 18). Members and kids under 2 enter free.

About Phipps: Founded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, Pa. is a green leader among public gardens with a mission to inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse. Phipps commemorates its 125th anniversary throughout 2018, celebrating its historic past, vibrant present and exciting future ahead — including inspiring seasonal flower shows, community events, public programs and groundbreaking green innovation.

