Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in its First Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation 2019, Scores High on Vision and Capability

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutomationEdge, the leading Enterprise Grade Robotic Process Automation and IT Automation solution, has been recognised as a 'Niche Player' in the latest Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Gartner evaluates RPA technology vendors for market impact, vision and critical capabilities. AutomationEdge scored high on vision and capabilities and has been acknowledged by Gartner as an RPA tool with a specific focus on IT Process Automation (ITPA).

In the report, Gartner has recognised the critical strengths of AutomationEdge highlighting its strong partner and customer ecosystem, with out-of-the-box connectors available for leading mainframe, ERP and CRM platforms, as well as partnering with leading ITSM providers, such as BMC, ServiceNow and Cherwell.

Gartner also quoted AutomationEdge's unique RPA as a service through a subscription-based model, that offers different annual subscription plans, with multiple price tiers, which provides viable choices for price-conscious customers that prefer RPA software as a service (SaaS), but want to avoid complex usage-based models.

Gartner has also highlighted that AutomationEdge provides a marketplace with more than 400 prebuilt bots developed by customers and partners. These bots are targeted toward common business functions across verticals such as banking, finance, insurance, government and IT. In addition to these ready-made bot solutions, AutomationEdge has leveraged machine learning models to provide intelligent support desk operations, managing customer retention and case management scenarios.

"We are super excited that Gartner has recognised AutomationEdge in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for RPA. We believe our Niche Quadrant positioning by Gartner validates our focus and ability to meet the specific needs of the market through specialisation in certain areas of Robotic Process Automation, addressing particular pain areas of our customers. We believe that Gartner's recognition of AutomationEdge in its Magic Quadrant establishes us as one of the top partners of choice for an enterprise searching for the right intelligent automation partner," said Uday Birajdar, CEO & Co-founder – AutomationEdge.

AutomationEdge offers cognitive capabilities that go beyond traditional RPA and comes bundled with ETL, AI and ML capabilities. It provides object capture/recorder capabilities to enable business users to record their actions and develop automation using drag-and-drop tools. It also offers a library of reusable pre-built robots/automation, named AutomationEdge Bot Store, to quicken the development cycle. The store includes pre-built automation for IT, HR, spreadsheet processing, ERP, CRM, AML, Google analytics, etc. It offers centralised robot control through its robot farm architecture, built-in credentials vault, active directory integration, human-in-the-loop automation, dynamic load balancing, built-in robot performance analytics and process-level business intelligence, as well as integrations with its chat client and third-party conversational platforms.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, concerning this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge is the leading Cognitive Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and IT automation solution provider. AutomationEdge helps organisations automate their mundane, repetitive, rule-based tasks across verticals whether in the front office, middle office or back office. Founded in 2015, the company is listed on the leading marketplaces like Salesforce AppExchange, BMC Marketplace, ServiceNow app store and operates globally through its offices in the United States, the Middle East, and India. Please visit www.automationedge.com to know more about AutomationEdge.

