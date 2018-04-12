Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company

In February, Gary Jet Center was notified that it was one of 414 suppliers to receive the Boeing Performance Excellence Award which rewards performance excellence. Gary Jet Center was among 85 suppliers to be awarded the Gold level of recognition. This year marks Gary Jet Center's 10th year of receiving the Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Achieving the 2017 Supplier of the Year designation further acknowledges superior performance and labels this class of winners as best of the best.

"Boeing's success in 2017 is a direct reflection of our partnership with top-performing suppliers to generate value for our global customers," said Jenette Ramos, senior vice president, Supply Chain & Operations. "We will continue to work together with creativity, passion and innovation to provide our customers a competitive edge through our stellar products and services."

This year's recipients represent an elite group among more than 13,000 active Boeing suppliers in nearly 48 countries around the world. This selection was based on stringent performance criteria for quality performance, delivery performance, cost, environmental initiatives, customer service and technical expertise.

"We are honored to have been recognized by The Boeing Company as a 2017 Supplier of the Year," said Wil Davis, Chairman of the Gary Jet Center. "We are incredibly proud of the work we do to support Boeing's missions around the world and we are grateful of the opportunity to be a supplier to them. Our team is committed to quality, safety and exceptional customer service for every one of our customers, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Boeing for our work with them." The Gary Jet Center provides aircraft maintenance and repair, as well as global flight technical support and line services to their Executive Flight Operations, based at the Gary/Chicago International Airport (KGYY) in Gary, Indiana.

About Gary Jet Center

Gary Jet Center, www.garyjetcenter.com, is an aviation services company based at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, located 25 minutes from downtown Chicago, Illinois. A family-owned and operated company, the Gary Jet Center provides fixed base operations to a variety of corporate and general aircraft, aircraft management services to over a dozen aircraft owners, Part 135 Charter operations, and two Part 145 Maintenance certificates. With over 110,000 sq. ft. of hangar space and a brand new 8,300 sq. ft. new corporate arrival terminal, Gary Jet Center is poised to accommodate and service the corporate jet market in the Chicagoland area.

